HAVERHILL — A presentation and book signing for “Poor Richard’s Women” will be held in the city of Haverhill on Saturday, May 21st, at 1 p.m.
Author Nancy Rubin Stuart will discuss the contents of her book, which inspects the women who were beloved in Ben Franklin’s life, one of America’s most treasured founding fathers.
The event will take place at the Museum of Printing, located at 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Attendees should donate $25 for admission and will receive a copy of the book to be signed by the author. To make a donation, visit musuemofprinting.org and click the “DONATE” button.
Sheep shearing festival
NORTH ANDOVER — The 50th Anniversary Sheep Shearing Festival, in conjunction with Merrimack Valley Black and Brown Voices, will be held on the Town Common on Sunday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With sheep shearing and herding demonstrations, crafters, artisan demonstrations, live music, food, pony rides and historical horse drawn carriage rides, the event can be reached by taking a free shuttle from North Andover Middle School at 495 Main St. and Franklin Elementary School at 2 Cypress Terrace. For more information visit North Andover Festival Committee on Facebook or call 978-683-9344.
Methuen, Lawrence police and AAA hosting car care event
METHUEN — Methuen Police Department, in collaboration with the Lawrence Police Department and AAA Northeast, will offer a free Car Care Safety Resource Event on Saturday, May 21.
The event will run from 10 am. to 2 p.m. 46 Stafford St., Lawrence — on the Lawrence/Methuen city line
The Car Care Safety Resource Event is a free day of education, resources, community and fun for all ages will be held in collaboration with the Lawrence Police Department and AAA Northeast.
The event will include AAA car safety inspections, a chance to touch and explore public safety vehicles, food trucks, the Lawrence Police Department Ice Cream Truck, and a chance to meet local first responders.
"Our officers spend countless hours on the road, so we understand the importance of driving a safe and reliable vehicle," said Chief McNamara. "I invite the community to join us for a day of fun activities, good food, and an opportunity to learn more about how to keep our favorite vehicles running smoothly and safely, and how to safely respond to an emergency on the road."
"AAA will be on hand to support and we share the Methuen and Lawrence Police department’s dedication to promoting car care and driving safety," said Darlene Ford of AAA Northeast. "AAA Northeast fleet technicians will be on hand for free car checkups. Get your battery tested, have your tire pressure checked and receive unbiased advice from experts who know first-hand what can go wrong with your car while out on the road – and what you can do to prevent breakdowns. It’s the perfect opportunity to give your vehicle a quick checkup to make sure you’re ready for the summer driving season."
To learn more about AAA Northeast, visit: https://northeast.aaa.com/.
Choral Society spring concert rescheduled
ANDOVER — Andover Choral Society's spring concert has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m., Christ Church, Andover. The schedule adjustment is due to the director testing positive for COVID-19.
The performance will include Antonio Vivaldi’s "Gloria," Igor Stravinsky’s "Symphony of Psalms," and the world premiere of "Becoming," a new choral work commissioned by the Andover Choral Society and written by local composer and Andover resident, Demetrius Spaneas.
Masks and proof of two COVID-19 vaccinations will be required. Tickets may be purchased at: https://andoverchoralsociety.org/concerts/
Haverhill Art Walk returns in June
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Art Walk returns to the downtown Riverfront Cultural District on the second Saturday of the month, from 3-6 p.m., June through October.
The indoor and outdoor program highlights local businesses and underutilized spaces with plein air painting, exhibitions, demonstrations, and music performances.
The kick-off event on Saturday, June 11 will include “Architect Alleyways,” an idea conceived by Jimmy Carbone (Craft Haverhill) who is working with Kyle Tornow and Fishbrook Design to host “what if…” sketch sessions in the historic alleyways between Washington and Wingate Streets, followed by a sketch reveal party at SJ Consulting, 43 Washington St.
There will be an art market organized by Art Walk alum Array of Trades and music hosted by Jonee Earthquake Band in Washington Square. Stop by a participating restaurant for a 6 p.m. Art Walk toast.
All businesses along the route, spanning Washington, Wingate, Essex and Emerson Streets, are invited to participate. With support from the Art Walk coordinator, participating businesses will host events best suited for their space and individual goals. This program is hosted by Creative Haverhill to support the artists and businesses of our community while helping to activate downtown.
Haverhill Art Walk is a grant-funded program made possible by the Haverhill Cultural Council and the Mass Cultural Council. Artists, musicians, and businesses are invited to participate by visiting www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk or emailing Hailey Moschella at haverhillartwalk@gmail.com.
