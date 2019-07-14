PELHAM, N.H. — Presidential hopeful and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker turned his house party conversation toward values, rather than policies on Sunday morning.
To a crowd of more than 100 people, Booker emphasized that the 2020 election be not just about the head, but also the heart, gut and spirit. He said that is how great elections are won.
"As I stand here, in what people have told me is a red area — a Republican area — and I see this defiant gathering of people to hear from a presidential candidate, I am so grateful that you all are not giving up. You're not letting despair have the last word," he said.
Booker shared a story with the audience dating back 50 years from this summer, about his parents' search for a home as two people of color in Harrington Park, New Jersey. Each time they showed up to look at homes located in mostly white communities, Booker said realtors would lie to the couple, telling them the houses had been sold or taken off the market.
A group of people who Booker categorized as believers of patriotism — who loved their neighbors despite the color of their skin — formed a sting operation, sending white couples to the homes Booker's parents were turned away from. Those white couples found that the houses were in fact, still on the market.
On the day of the closing of the home Booker would grow up in, the white couple that participated in the sting operation did not show up. Instead, it was Booker's father accompanied by a volunteer lawyer who locked down a deal on the house, after the real estate agent punched the lawyer in the face and sent a dog after his dad.
"This is my story, but it's all of our stories. We are all here because Americans stood up for Americans, they didn't make it about one race or one religion, or one background," Booker said. "We seem to now not realize that we are stronger when we stand for each other."
Booker said he has a different approach to the election and defeating President Donald Trump than other candidates.
"Not to descend into the gutter with Donald Trump, but to call to this country to be different," he said. "In order to solve the problems in our nation, we don't need to just beat Donald Trump, we need to call this country together to heal and come together, to create that new American majority that is necessary to change our workers rights, to reclaim civil rights, to reclaim a woman's right to control her own body, to fight climate change, and to reinvigorate our public schools."
During the second half of the house party, Booker focused more on his policies while taking questions from the crowd.
Nicole Gellar, 24, of Pelham, works at a crisis center like Booker said he once did. Stemming from her work experience, she asked Booker how he would change the message from hope to failure for women victims of domestic violence trying to escape their situations.
Booker said the problem is compounded and not a "one light switch answer." Gun laws, access to housing for women trying to escape, and economic struggles are all components Booker said tie into the issue. If elected president, he said he would pull together a task force with a national agenda to work for these women.
Booker also addressed his stance on abortion while answering Gellar's question, stating his belief that it is a healthcare issue.
"I find it intolerable that we now have a nation with a state that just passed a law that a doctor that performed an abortion on a woman that is a survivor of rape and incest would get more time in jail than the actual person that committed the rape and the act of incest," Booker said.
And though he said he often looks to find common ground with people, he said this issue is one where he has to roll up his sleeves to fight and win.
One voter, who said Booker was the first candidate to talk about uniting people, said the divisiveness in the country cannot be undone by a single person, and asked how Booker set the foundation realistically.
"There is one word I can't stand, it's realistically. ... This idea of 'What's possible?' I have never accepted in my entire life," Booker said.
Leaving the crowd with a challenge, Booker warned those in attendance that if he were elected president, he would ask more from the people when it comes to helping make change.
"We're in a pit when we sing our national anthem and say 'Home of the brave,' but our veterans come home and they disproportionately make up the number of our homeless," he said. "We're in a pit right now when there's a public school teacher who is stressing because she has loans, but still goes into her pocket to pay for things for her kids in school. We're in a pit right now where we stigmatize sexual assault survivors; we stigmatize people struggling with mental illness; we stigmatize people who are struggling with addiction; and we over-incarcerate all three of those groups.'"
Gellar said she appreciated Booker's view on unity, and that he was looking at the pieces of the problems, rather than solely the bigger picture.
Alejandro Urrutia, a Hudson, New Hampshire resident, said he liked that Booker talked "with the heart." As someone who emigrated to America from Mexico in the 80s, and is the chair of the Latino caucus of New Hampshire, he also commended Booker's stance on unity.
"I like his approach to being unified in a time in the United States when we are so divided," Urrutia said.