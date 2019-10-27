Downtown business owners greeted families and many little boys and ghouls ready for the season.
The annual downtown trick-or-treat event Saturday brought out hundreds of families and their children, dressed to thrill as cute characters, super heroes or scary villains, and searching for those treats to make the day special as Halloween gets closer.
The day began at Veterans Hall on West Broadway with a costume parade and contest. Then it was time for families to head out up and down Broadway, up Crystal Avenue and on to Hood Commons to receive special treats from business owners and staff.
Local participating businesses also dressed to thrill with many taking on fun costumes to greet children stopping by.
The Marion Gerrish Community Center offered one-stop Halloween fun with nine nonprofits on site handing out candy.
Derry Parks and Recreation hosts the pre-Halloween downtown event every year, with many local businesses signing on to give out treats throughout the day on Broadway, on Crystal Avenue and at Hood Commons.
When Halloween officially arrives on Oct. 31, Derry will also host its annual townwide trick-or-treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m.