The Fill the Boot Drive returned to North Andover’s Old Town Center to raise funds for muscular dystrophy on Friday.
The drive began in 1954 when the Muscular Dystrophy Association partnered with the International Association of Firefighters. North Andover Fire Department had participated in the drive in the past, but stopped in recent years.
North Andover firefighter Sam Bird, the event’s organizer, set out to change that and start the drive back up.
“This is my first year getting involved. I know our department’s been involved, but we’ve kind of fallen out of it for a little bit,” Bird said.
Bird was inspired to restart this drive in North Andover after noticing its absence and remembering seeing the fundraiser take place when he was a child in town.
“Other departments are fairly involved in the area and since I’ve been on I hadn’t heard anything about it. I remember driving around town as a little kid, because I’m from town and seeing the guys filling the boot,”.
He then decided to look further into the drive and organized the event with input from the MDA.
“I just did a little bit of research and reached out to the MDA and got it going,” Bird said.
That research culminated in North Andover firefighters taking shifts standing around the town’s roundabout from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. collecting donations in boots from passing cars.
“These guys have been awesome, we’re working in shifts. I’ve been here since 8 a.m. and I’ll be here until 5 at night,” Bird said.
The drive received a great deal of support from passersby according to Bird.
“I can’t believe how awesome everybody’s been today driving by, I didn’t know what to expect,” he said.
Bird hoped the drive would raise around $4,000 as in years past an estimated $3,000 was raised per year.
“In the past, in 2018, 2019, those are the last years this was done, they hit like three grand, I’m hoping that we can hit four grand,” he said.
Looking forward to the future of the drive, Bird hopes to potentially expand the area they cover as well as the number of days they put on the event per year.
“I’d love if it was something we did a couple times a year,” Bird said, “I’d like it to grow, I want to keep making it a bigger thing, kind of get these guys fired up about it,”.
