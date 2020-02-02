Dan Tran, 21, and his 13-year-old sister, Bella, divided and conquered on a New Hampshire cul de sac recently while campaigning for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
Tran is getting involved in this presidential primary after becoming an American citizen when he was in his late teens.
“I was just naturalized (as a teenager), and before that I didn’t really get to participate,” said Tran, who grew up in Windham and now attends Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts. “And as New Hampshire is one of the most important states (for the primary) I wanted to get involved in my home.”
Bella said she is eager to help in the election, even if she can't actually vote.
Tuned into news and current events, Bella said she chose to help Warren's campaign because of the senator's policy proposals, which she sees as do-able.
"I can understand her plan as a 13-year-old," she said.
And, she said, she knows affording higher education and climate change will affect her future.
With voting set for Feb. 11, campaigns are ramping up as time is dwindling. The Trans are just two of the many volunteers across the Granite State hitting the pavement or making phone calls to hopefully sway someone to vote for their candidate in the weeks before the primary
Personal reasons ranging from from healthcare, to putting food on the table, and even a personal connection with a presidential candidate keep southern New Hampshire volunteers campaigning, they say.
“We (as Democrats) are trying to agree to vote for whoever wins (the primary). I’m just trying to pick the candidate who best represents my values,” said Lisa Demio, 53, of Hampstead, who also is campaigning for Warren. “Regardless of if your candidate loses, you can say I did something — instead of in 2016 just crying on the couch.”
As a first-time canvasser for a national election, Demio said she had some trepidation about knocking on people's doors at possibly inconvenient times. Sometimes there’s a dog barking, or someone answering the door has a crying baby on a hip, but everyone is generally friendly, she has discovered.
Canvassers like Demio spend hours of their free time walking house to house and knocking on doors.
They work from public lists of voters and their addresses to create their routes.
The lists distributed by candidates' campaigns also include information about a person’s political affiliation and the last election he or she voted in, Demio explained. Campaigning for Warren, she is assigned to only to visit the homes of Democrats and Independents, for instance.
'A critical election'
Raffaellina Mahogany, 65, of Pelham, and Salem, N.H., residents Larry Seaman, 66, and John Mosto, 71, all say Joe Biden’s healthcare plan of expanding on the Affordable Care Act is a leading reason they chose to get involved making phone calls for his campaign.
Each person made about 25 calls over the first hour of a phone banking event held at Salem's Biden Campaign office.
In August Mahogany turned 65 and became eligible for Medicare. But she’s still having trouble with all of the bureaucratic paperwork and doesn’t see “Medicare for All” as a viable option for the country, she said.
It’s Mahogany and Seaman’s first time volunteering for a campaign. Mosto started getting involved with national politics in 2008.
“I wanted to go into retirement quietly, but it’s unbelievable how politics have turned so dirty,” Seaman said.
An obstacle to phone banking is caller ID, they agree, but they keep dialing.
One person who answered was “definitely voting for Joe,” a few other people hung up, and others didn’t answer at all, Seaman said.
Mahogany and Mosto had slightly better luck with a few people committing to vote for Biden on primary day.
“This is a critical election and we have a president who has no respect for our law,” Mosto said. “Our democracy is fragile. We can’t sit back and watch.”
'I know him'
Kim Masse, 39, of Windham, is canvassing, phone banking and hosting events for her former high-school classmate, Pete Buttigieg.
“Any time you know someone personally running for president you want to get involved,” the South Bend, Indiana, native said.
Masse became involved with the campaign after talking to another old friend, Buttigieg’s campaign manager, Mike Schmuhl, during his first visit to the Granite State last February.
When canvassing or making phone calls, she said she doesn’t lead with the fact that they went on a high-school trip to France together.
Once she gets the conversation going, though, “I think it helps to say that I know him and can vouch for him,” she said.
The thing she admires most about Buttigieg is his selflessness with helping his hometown by becoming mayor, she said.
Masse and many of her fellow South Bend natives grow up and move away, she explained.
“Unlike the rest of us he decided to go back and fix his hometown,” Masse said, touting Buttigieg’s resume as a Harvard graduate and Rhodes Scholar with “lucrative career” prospects as a consultant for McKinsey & Company.
A tactical decision
Last spring Jim Smith, 68, of Salem said he decided to endorse Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., because her legislative and electoral success records, along with her Midwestern roots, make her the best candidate for the general election.
The now-retired former ambassador to Saudi Arabia decided to choose the senator he first met about a decade ago. Klobuchar was in her second year as a senator and he “saw her as a next-generation leader for this country,” Smith said.
Watching Klobuchar’s career in the Senate, Smith saw her as a “progressive that’s been progressing” through bipartisan work, he said, noting she is one of the most successful legislators in terms of getting laws passed.
Now he’s part of the New Hampshire leadership team for Klobuchar, and is acting as one of her Granite State surrogates.
He has been busy in January with more than a dozen events. With Klobuchar in Washington D.C. for the impeachment trial, he is confident that her supporters will keep up her campaign momentum.
'I see closing businesses'
Seeing chain stores such as Kmart and A.C. Moore announce they are closing their Salem locations motivated Tim Ehu, 35, to start canvassing for Andrew Yang.
“I see closing businesses and think about how the local retail jobs are important for our local community,” Ehu, of Salem, said.
Ehu sees Yang’s signature policy of giving a $1,000 a month universal basic income to every U.S. adult helping people in the area make the transition from retail jobs to something else while internet retail hurts the local economy.
Using Route 28 as an example while out canvassing in the area connects people to the campaign, Ehu said.
'Door by door, text by text'
Rep. Laurie Trahan, D-Mass., has been a surrogate for Warren’s campaign since the senator announced her bid in February 2019. Trahan has talked to lots of people, shaken many hands and knocked on many doors, she said.
Warren's policies to address income inequity drew Trahan to her. Both grew up in homes where they had to ask the hard question, “Can my father’s paycheck pay for all of our expenses?” Trahan said.
“If we are going to have a victory electing Warren, it’s going to be door by door, text by text, phone call by phone call,” Trahan told a group of canvassers including the Trans gathered in a living room in Hudson, New Hampshire.
She recalled her own campaign and how face-to-face conversations played an important role.
“It’s so effective, you get to answer the questions of people who haven’t decided or maybe even paid attention until this point,” she said.