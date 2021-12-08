LAWRENCE — A previously lackluster park at a busy city intersection has had a facelift to show off this holiday season.
Stockton Park at Winthrop Avenue (Route 114) and South Union Street is now the backdrop for Santa, his sleigh, colored lights, sparkling trees and more.
"We are trying to bring the spirit," said Gerimundy Rosario, president of the Semana Hispana committee.
Semana Hispana is known for organizing events, including a parade and celebration on the Campagnone Common, each summer.
Rosario said the committee wants to have a presence year-round, including its decorating efforts recently at Stockton Park.
The holiday decor was put up in the park with help from city officials, she said.
After its unveiling last week, Rosario said someone left a lighted "JOY" display to be included in the decor.
"We don't know who donated it to us," she said.
Two veterans also stopped by the park this week with a bright wreath for the park adornment, she said.
Rosario said the committee members felt it was important to decorate the park after the Sept. 13, 2018 Merrimack Valley gas explosions and fires, which affected many in South Lawrence.
Then residents were hit with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have gone through a lot and everything is uncertain," she said.
Flags from nearly two dozen Latin countries, as well as the American flag, were posted when the decorations were unveiled.
The holiday lights at the park are set to switch on at 4:30 p.m. each night. Revelers are invited to come by, enjoy the scenes and take pictures.
Semana Hispana plans to distribute holidays gifts to 85 children later this month.
The city is also hosting a tree lighting Friday at 4 p.m. at Lawrence City Hall, 200 Common St.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.