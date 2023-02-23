HAVERHILL — Developer Sal Lupoli hosted a ribbon cutting on Feb. 21 for his new BOSA restaurant and BOSA BAR, which are targeted to open late summer in the The Heights building on downtown Merrimack Street. The Heights is managed by the Lupoli Companies.
For Mayor James Fiorentini, the arrival of BOSA is another step in his plans to transform the eastern end of the downtown into a vibrant economic center.
“Thank you Sal for believing and investing in Haverhill’s great downtown,” Fiorentini said.
BOSA’s menu will showcase light, simple flavors that highlight seafood, handmade pasta and Sal’s signature pizza. Beverages will include Italian beers and wines sourced straight from Italy, along with a creative menu of handcrafted cocktails.
BOSA BAR, a modern rooftop bar, will overlook the Merrimack River from the 10th floor of The Heights. With a capacity of up to 200 guests, the bar will provide an atmosphere the Merrimack Valley has never seen before, Lupoli said.
Lane Glenn, president of Northern Essex Community College, said he was excited to be partnering with Lupoli again as NECC’s culinary institute is located on the second and third floors of The Heights building. Lupoli previously pledged $1.5 million in support of the Lupoli Family Culinary Institute.
“Our students will have the opportunity to work at BOSA and hone their craft with true leaders in the hospitality industry,” Glenn said.
Drivers warned of overnight ramp closures in Andover
ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of temporary overnight closures of the I-495/I-93 Interchange ramps in Andover. The ramp closures will be in place nightly from Sunday, Feb. 26, through Friday morning, March 3, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. All work is scheduled to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday, March 3. The ramps will be closed one at a time and access to other ramps will be maintained.
Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.
This work is part of a $4.9 million highway lighting repairs and improvements project at the Interchange of Interstates 93 and 495 in Andover and Tewksbury.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes at the next exit, reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
For more information on traffic conditions, visit mass511.com.
Business Networking Mixer
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Networking Mixer Monday, Feb. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Roasted Coffee Bar, 181 Groveland St.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members.
To register or for more information, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Next Generation Leaders Networking MixerLAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Next Generation Leaders Networking Mixer for young people in business Thursday, March 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Spicket River Brewery, 56 Island St. This event is free to mebers and $10 for future members. To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
