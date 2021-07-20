North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Rain will be heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Rain will be heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.