BOSTON — Charlie Baker leaves office as one of the nation’s most popular governors, with a laundry list of accomplishments that range from turning a structural budget deficit into a record surplus, to reshaping the judiciary, and guiding the state through the COVID-19 pandemic and its recovery.
Baker, who stepped down this week, was first elected in 2014, pledging to make the state more receptive to the concerns of the public and improve government efficiency.
But his time in office was beset by a series of unforeseen crises and natural disaster that tested his management skills and political acumen, and he spent much of his second term battling a deadly virus that swept over Massachusetts early in the pandemic, killing more than 21,000 Bay Staters.
In a recent interview, Baker talked candidly about what he views as some of the accomplishments — and setbacks — of his eight year run as chief executive.
STATE FINANCES
When Baker took office eight years ago he inherited a more than $1 billion structural budget with the state’s reserves or “rainy day” fund nearly depleted.
He leaves the state with a $5 billion annual surplus — even after giving $3 billion back to taxpayers, and squirreling away $7 billion in the state’s rainy day fund.
“The state’s finances have never been better,” Baker said. “That’s something the incoming governor won’t have to deal with, coming in the door.”
Baker says he made rebuilding the fund a key part of his agenda, by holding the line on tapping into the money and making regular deposits. One of his first actions when he took office was to put the brakes on a scheduled $140 million drawdown from the fund approved by his predecessor, Democrat Deval Patrick.
He credits cooperation with the Democratic-controlled Legislature to help whittle down the deficit and build up the reserves.
Not that there weren’t pitfalls along the way. In June 2017, S&P Global Ratings downgraded the state’s debt rating — for the first time in 30 years — citing a “failure to follow through on rebuilding its reserves.” Baker responded by making a sizable deposit into the reserve. At the time, the fund was about $1.2 billion.
But federal pandemic relief and surging state revenues in the past several years have fueled huge surpluses and allowed the Baker administration and Legislature to pump more money into the fund. The record level of surplus revenues even triggered a 1986 voter-approved law requiring the state to provide tax rebates.
“We gave taxpayers $3 billion in rebates and there’s another $2 billion in an operating surplus fund, in addition to the $7 billion in the rainy day fund,” he said. “These numbers are like nothing anyone has seen before.”
CITY/TOWNS
Cities and towns have long feuded with Beacon Hill over issues such a lack of state aid for schools and municipalities, unfunded mandates and strict regulations.
Baker, a former Swampscott selectman, said he believes one of the most important planks of his legacy will be efforts to repair those ties between state and local governments.
He touts billions of dollars in investments to local governments over the years to upgrade transportation, economic, housing and Main Street redevelopment by diverting federal and state funds and working with municipal officials to apply for grant money.
Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito even signed “community compacts” with each of the state’s 351 cities and towns that have become a pipeline for grant money and other support.
Baker argues the local-first approach gave a voice to municipal officials, many of whom felt they had been ignored by the state for a long time.
“You’d be hard-pressed to find local leaders anywhere in Massachusetts who didn’t feel that the Baker-Polito administration was responsive to their concerns and issues,” Baker said. “They knew they had a seat at the table.”
MBTA
Less than a year after taking office in 2015, Baker was faced with a series of snowstorms that brought the state’s public transit system to a grinding halt.
The move prompted the Baker administration to pump hundreds of millions of dollars into upgrading commuter rail locomotives, lines, switches and other equipment.
Even as Baker leaves office, the MBTA system is still under safety review by the Federal Transit Administration following a series of derailments and accidents. Also, T leaders are on the defensive about a new fleet of Orange Line subway cars that were taken out of service last week over electrical problems.
Baker defends his work to upgrade the fleet of buses, subway and commuter rail lines, noting billions of dollars in investments for upgrades and expansions since crippling snowstorms in 2015 that brought much of the system to a halt. That includes upgrading buses and locomotive engines for the commuter rail system.
“The biggest problem the T has right now is the head count,” he said. “The underlying message in the FTA report is that we don’t have enough people to do the work that needs to be done — they’re getting tired and they’re making mistakes.”
BAIL LAWS
One of Baker’s regrets is that he failed to convince lawmakers to approve his plan to update the state’s pre-detention bail laws to keep “dangerous” criminals locked up before trial.
The plan, backed by several district attorneys, called for expanding a list of offenses that can provide grounds for a hearing on whether to keep someone in jail, or to let police detain people who violate conditions of pretrial release without first getting a warrant.
Baker wanted to widen the list to include sex offenses against children, burglary, arson, and assault and battery, among other crimes.
But the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee voted to send the bill to a study, arguing that Baker’s proposal went far beyond updating the bail laws.
Baker made several last-ditch attempts to push through the changes before the end of legislative sessions, including a proposal to accept the Legislature’s proposal to spend $20 million to provide free phone calls for state prisoners in exchange for approving a scaled-back plan to update the “dangerousness” law.
But ultimately the Democratic-controlled Legislature rejected his overtures, shelving his proposal for the remainder of the two-year legislative session.
“I think it was a missed opportunity, and I hope that it stays on the agenda,” he said. “The case these folks made about how our current bail laws operate, and the loopholes that make it possible for people to harass them after they’ve been charged, was pretty compelling. I was moved to tears by it.”
TAX CUTS
Another one of Baker’s regrets is that he wasn’t able to convince lawmakers to approve his $700 million package of permanent tax cuts.
The tax-relief plan called for tapping into $500 million in federal pandemic funds and state surplus to expand existing tax credit programs for low-income workers, seniors and families, and overhaul the estate or “death” tax.
A centerpiece of the legislation called for spending another $500 million on one-time $250 rebates for an estimated 2 million Massachusetts taxpayers.
But lawmakers failed to pass the tax-relief package with a $4 billion economic development plan before the July 31 end of the formal sessions.
The Legislature ultimately passed a $3.7 million economic development plan, which contained hundreds of millions of dollars for housing, clean energy, health care and the MBTA system, but stripped out the permanent tax relief measures before sending it to Baker for his signature.
“I hope this will be a priority for the next governor, because the relief is desperately needed,” he said. “We certainly have the money to do it.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
