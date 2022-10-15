After a Senate-approved early education and child care bill stalled out in the House, early education advocates are gearing up to put the issue front and center in the 2023-24 legislative session.
The Massachusetts nonprofit Strategies for Children launched a new partnership Wednesday aimed at better connecting parents, advocates, educators, businesses, providers and government representatives to build an early childhood agenda to support young children.
Strategies for Children Associate Director of Research and Policy Marisa Fear said the early childhood system in Massachusetts is "complex and difficult to define."
"There is a crowded, yet siloed, advocacy space in Massachusetts that lacks alignment," she said.
To work together to better define, and accomplish, their goals, the nonprofit is asking organizations across the state to collaborate on the agenda to create a roadmap for the next two years.
About 80 people attended an open house Wednesday afternoon to learn more about the process of creating the policy document, and an open house was also scheduled for this Wednesday evening.
Organizers introduced people to the process and Strategies for Children staff identified five working groups that will tackle issues associated with financially secure families, high-quality experiences, the early child care workforce, system infrastructure and local partnerships, and healthy beginnings.
They suggested potential topics of discussion for each of these groups.
For financially secure families, they recommended that workshop attendees could discuss the earned income tax credit and child tax credit, family affordability for child care and employer best practices and incentives for early education and care benefits. High-quality experiences could include kindergarten readiness, early childhood brain development and child abuse and neglect prevention.
To improve the quality of the workforce taking care of Massachusetts' young children, the nonprofit recommended topics of discussion including professional development, apprenticeship models and conversations around salaries and benefits. For local partnerships, advocates will discuss family child care systems, MassHire career centers and state and local governance of the early child care systems.
Healthy beginnings included potential topics such as formula and diaper shortages, WIC, early intervention and children with disabilities.
The priorities identified in the working groups will go into the final agenda by January 2023. At that point, Strategies for Children plans to hold an event to release the report publicly to early childhood stakeholders, elected officials and the new governor.
Fear said one of the primary goals sure to be identified in this document is ensuring the bill (S 2973) that passed through the Senate toward the end of formal sessions this summer makes it to final passage.
The bill would more than double the maximum income below which Bay State families could qualify for state child care assistance, create new loan forgiveness and scholarship programs as well as a "career ladder" for employees in the field, and allow subsidized providers to offer free or discounted slots to their staff's own children, the News Service reported in June.
"We're working to implement it this session," Fear said. "What are the unaddressed early childhood and mental health needs we know that children and families are facing right now?"
