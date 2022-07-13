BOSTON -- Advocates are pushing for approval of a plan that sets standards for public schools to teach sex education in a "medically accurate, age appropriate" way, but critics say the changes would promote controversial views on the subject.
The proposal would establish a statewide curriculum requiring schools that teach sex education to provide information about contraception and safe sexual activity, gender identity and sexual orientation, among other topics.
Backed by more than 80 lawmakers, the proposal wouldn't require school districts to adopt the guidelines, which would only be guidelines for districts that choose to adopt a sex-education program. Parents would have to be notified at least 30 days in advance, and allowed to opt children out.
Despite its broad support, similar proposals have failed to pass the Legislature in previous years and the current proposal remains stalled before the House Ways and Means Committee with the July 31 end of formal sessions approaching.
On Wednesday, lawmakers and sexual education advocates held a rally in front of the Massachusetts State House to push for approval of the legislation.
Rep. Jim O'Day, D-West Boylston, the proposal's primary sponsor, lamented that the measure has languished year after year amid opposition in the House of Representatives.
"I can't understand it," O'Day told the crowd at Wednesday's rally. "I know that every time we begin to talk about this bill there are certain entities who come up with every kind of false narrative you could possibly imagine to try to fill the heads of our community members that this is not the thing to do."
Groups such as the Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts back the changes, saying they will apply statewide standards to what's currently a hodgepodge of sex-ed programs.
The groups point to studies that show abstinence campaigns and other programs telling teens to "just say no" don't prevent them from having sex.
But critics say the curriculum guidelines would introduce inappropriate information about sexual activity to elementary students who may be too young for the material, such as discussions about same-sex relationships.
The state Senate approved a similar proposal in early 2019, but the plan wasn't taken up by the House of Representatives, which has stalled previous sex-ed proposals. It's not clear where Gov. Charlie Baker stands on the proposal.
Sen. Sal DiDomenico, D-Everett, who sponsored the Senate's version of the bill, said sexual education has become even more important with reproductive rights "under attack" following the Supreme Court's ruling overturning federal abortion protections.
"There's an assault on reproductive rights and there's an assault on LGBTQ individuals," he said at Wednesday's rally. "This bill is a great way to show not just the Supreme Court but the rest of the country that sex education in our state should be right."
Massachusetts doesn't require sex-ed classes, leaving districts to decide whether to offer them and what kinds of standards to incorporate.
Some districts, such as Lawrence, emphasize abstinence in addition to the use of birth control and other forms of contraception.
Overall, the number of teen mothers has declined dramatically, which experts attribute largely to access to birth control and sex-ed classes.
Statewide 1,538 babies were born to teenage mothers in 2019, according to the latest data from the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
The state's teen birth rate that year was 6.7 per 1,000 girls — the lowest in the nation.
The rate has been declining for more than a decade, the data show.
Despite that, teen birth rates remain high in some communities north of Boston including Lawrence, Lynn and Haverhill.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
