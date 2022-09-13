BOSTON -- With the advent of sports betting in Massachusetts looming on the horizon, "responsible gambling" advocates are calling for more protection for consumers.
On Tuesday, the state Gaming Commission heard from academics and advocates for "responsible gambling" groups who cautioned that the state's foray into betting on professional sports comes with the risk of increasing problem gambling.
During an hours-long panel discussion, commissioners heard from experts who stressed the need for employee training to recognize signs of problem gambling, resources to enforce the law's under-21 restriction and using budgetary tools, such as deposit limits, that prevent bettors from exceeding spending caps.
A major concern is the marketing of sports betting to young people, which experts said has targeted youth in the United Kingdom and other places where sports wagering has been authorized.
"The evidence we have from the U.K. is routinely negative," Keith Whyte, executive director of the National Council on Problem Gambling, said during Tuesday's panel. "The kids who see these ads are far more likely to gamble, believing it's a good thing, and more likely to engage in risky behavior."
Several of the experts praised the state's "responsible gambling" programs -- such as "self-exclusion" lists and putting information kiosks inside casinos -- and the decision to consider similar regulations for sports betting.
Commissioner Brad Hill, who as a state representative helped craft the sports betting legislation, said concerns about problem gambling was an issue that "came up again and again" during the debate on the bill in the Legislature.
He said the commission needs to ensure there are adequate protections in place to ensure responsible sports betting.
"We're a model, but we still have a lot of work to do," Hill said during Tuesday's panel discussion.
A new report by the University of Massachusetts at Amherst's School of Public Health & Health Sciences suggests that legal sports betting will have a "limited net economic benefit" for the state's economy while potentially increasing the rate of problem gambling.
But the panelists said there is a lack of research on the issue of problem gambling and whether programs like "self-exclusion" lists are effective in preventing it.
In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law prohibiting sports gambling in nearly all states except Nevada, paving the way for wagers on games.
Since then, 31 states and the District of Columbia have authorized betting on sports, with wagers collectively hitting a record of more than $57.2 billion last year.
Massachusetts lawmakers approved a bill in August allowing sports wagering, and authorizing the state to tax and regulate the multibillion-dollar industry.
Gov. Charlie Baker, who had pushed for several years to legalize sports betting, signed the bill into law.
Under the new law, sports betting operators would be taxed at 15% of gross retail wagering sales and 20% for online and fantasy sports wagers. Operators would be required to pay a licensing fee of $5 million, which must be renewed every five years.
The law also allows in-state betting on college sports – just not on Massachusetts teams, unless they are participating in national or regional tournaments.
The gaming commission is in the process of drafting proposed regulations for the new industry, but it's not clear when wagering will be made available to the public.
At least 42 companies -- including DraftKings and FanDuel -- have indicated that they plan to apply for a sports betting license, according to the commission.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
