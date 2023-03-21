BOSTON — With pandemic-related eviction protections set to expire at the end of the month, advocates are pushing for an extension to give state lawmakers more time to make the rules permanent.
In a letter to legislative leaders and Trial Court officials, a coalition of 100 social welfare, public health and legal aid groups called for a more than year-long extension to the Chapter 257 law, which blocks eviction proceedings for tenants who are seeking public assistance to pay their rent.
The protections, which were approved by the state Legislature in 2020 and extended twice, are set to expire March 31. The coalition wants Beacon Hill leaders to extend the law's sunset date until July 31, 2024, "to allow more time for a permanent solution to be put into place."
"Allowing this critical tool to expire now could result in evictions where tenancies could have been resolved with rental assistance, pushing many families and individuals into homelessness," they wrote. "There is broad agreement among policymakers that residents across Massachusetts are experiencing a housing crisis."
The coalition, which includes the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute, Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, Greater Boston Legal Services and several United Way chapters, said the law "ensures that tenants are not needlessly displaced and maximizes rental assistance payments to landlords."
The law also requires landlords to upload notice-to-quit letters to a state tracking system, the coalition wrote, "enabling agencies administering rental assistance to conduct outreach to landlords and tenants to prevent evictions."
"While not perfect, Chapter 257 has been an essential protection for tenants waiting for rental assistance applications to be processed," they wrote.
The coalition's letter said at least 9,000 cases of tenants given more time to apply for public benefits under the law allowed "untold numbers of tenants to stabilize their housing and prevent eviction simply by having the chance to complete the rental assistance process."
Advocates say applying for state assistance through the Residential Assistance for Families in Transition and other rental-aid programs can take weeks, even months, as eviction cases advance through the courts.
"The unfortunate reality is that many landlords are simply unwilling to wait for RAFT funds — even if the result could be receiving money they are owed and preventing families and individuals from experiencing homelessness," they wrote.
Massachusetts pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into rental assistance programs during the height of the pandemic, and was one of several states that set a moratorium in 2020 to freeze eviction proceedings, but those restrictions have expired.
A federal rental eviction ban, put in place in 2020 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ended in 2021 after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the agency exceeded its authority with the policy.
The state's Chapter 257 law was signed by then- Gov. Charlie Baker in 2020 and extended by the Legislature twice, most recently during last year's session.
On Beacon Hill, lawmakers have filed several bills for consideration in the two-year session that would either extend the Chapter 257 law or make it permanent.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.