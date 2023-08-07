Seven state troopers who were fired for refusing to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate could be seeking their jobs back following a ruling that they were wrongly dismissed for claiming religious exemptions.
On Friday, a state arbitrator ruled that the Department of State Police violated anti-discrimination sections of their union contracts two years ago when it terminated or suspended the troopers without pay after they claimed a religious exemption from mandated COVID-19 vaccinations.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, State Police Association of Massachusetts President Patrick McNamara called the arbitrator’s ruling a “victory” against “tyranny” and said the troopers will be able to seek full reinstatement to their positions.
“Their decision to return will not be made lightly,” he said. “These troopers have endured immense suffering and emotional distress while suspended. Now the choice to continue within the ranks of the Massachusetts State Police rests with them and them alone.”
Under the ruling by Arbitrator Bonnie J. McSpiritt, the troopers have two weeks to decide whether they will return to their jobs. If they return to the force, the troopers would get retroactive back pay to the date of their suspension. If they choose not to return, they would still be entitled to receive their back pay.
An eighth trooper, who is also involved in the police arbitration case, has already returned to his job with back pay, according to the ruling.
In 2021, then-Gov. Charlie Baker issued a mandate requiring executive branch workers to attest that they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or request a medical or religious exemption. Workers faced discipline, including termination, for not providing proof of vaccination.
Police unions and other groups filed lawsuits seeking to block the state’s vaccine mandate, but the courts rejected the legal challenges.
Gov. Maura Healey officially ended the state’s emergency declaration May 11 — including the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state employees. The move was timed to coincide with the Biden administration’s decision to let federal emergency declarations related to the COVID-19 pandemic expire. Healey cited the continuing decline of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths as the reason for the decision.
The state and federal public health emergencies provided many with COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines at no charge, as well as enhanced social safety net benefits to help people cope with the pandemic and minimize its impact.
But the emergency orders also made it easier for state leaders to shut down schools and private businesses and impose public health restrictions that fueled complaints of government overreach, prompting many legal challenges.
And Friday’s ruling isn’t the end of the legal wrangling over the state’s now-defunct COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state employees.
Another arbitration case involving nearly a dozen state troopers who were fired or given a dishonorable discharge over their refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccines is expected to be taken up this fall.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
