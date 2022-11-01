BOSTON -- Gov. Charlie Baker is calling on the Biden administration to provide more federal assistance to help deal with a surge of migrants arriving in the state.
In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Baker says Massachusetts has seen a "marked increase" in asylum seekers and new arrivals that is putting a financial strain on the state, service providers and the health care system.
"Massachusetts is proud to welcome individuals and families seeking asylum and refuge and is dedicated to helping families live with dignity, but additional federal support is required," Baker wrote.
Specifically, Baker asks the federal agencies to speed up the process of work authorization for new arrivals and asylum seekers, allowing them to find a job sooner.
Currently, it takes up to a year for new arrivals to secure federal worker authorization, Baker pointed out, while asylum seekers aren't eligible for employment until their application has been pending for 180 days.
"During these times, these groups are legally present in the United States and yet have no ability to support themselves, with obvious negative consequences both for the individuals and a receiving state," he wrote.
Baker also asks the federal agencies to increase funding through the Office of Refugee Resettlement to provide more housing, legal assistance and other resources to new arrivals. He also calls on federal officials to eliminate "disparities" in resettlement aid that makes some immigrant groups ineligible for federal benefits.
A massive influx of migrant arrivals over the past year and a half has fueled a humanitarian crisis that is putting a strain on government resources and creating friction between southern border states and the Biden administration.
The U.S. Border Patrol has apprehended migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border more than 1.8 million times since October 2021, breaking previous records, according to the agency.
Roughly half of those people were expelled under Title 42, a federal public health order that has been in place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But hundreds of thousands more migrants have been allowed to seek asylum and other protections in the United States, according to immigration officials.
Republican governors in Texas and Arizona who have criticized the Biden administration's response to the surge. They've been sending large groups of undocumented immigrants to Democratic strongholds in Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston and Chicago.
In September, a group of 50 Venezuelan migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard from Texas by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who claimed the move was in response to the Biden administration’s immigration policies.
Democrats and leaders of states on the receiving end have criticized the migrant relocations as a "political gimmick" by Republicans ahead of the midterm elections.
Massachusetts has seen more than 4,334 individuals relocated to the state by resettlement agencies in the previous fiscal year, according to federal data.
Nearly half of those new arrivals were from Afghanistan, but the state has also seen a large influx of Cuban and Haitian refugees, officials say. One Haitian group recently arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen.
To be sure, Massachusetts isn't a "sanctuary" state and only a handful of communities -- including Salem and Lawrence -- have approved policies that limit local cooperation with federal immigration crackdowns.
Most are aimed at preventing local police from acting as immigration agents or enforcing federal immigration laws, which are both civil and criminal in nature.
Nationally, more than 200 local and state governments have adopted policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration agents.
In his letter, Baker said until Congress can figure out a solution to the immigration crisis, states will need continued support from the federal government.
"As long as the situation at the southern border remains unchanged, Massachusetts and many other states will struggle to cope with this substantial increase in immigrant families accessing shelter and other services," he wrote. "I respectfully call on the federal government to do its part in providing urgent assistance."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
