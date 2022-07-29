BOSTON -- Abortion seekers and providers in Massachusetts will be shielded from criminal charges from other states where the procedure is banned or restricted under a bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Charle Baker on Friday.
The new law, which was pushed through the Democratic-controlled Legislature without support from most Republican lawmakers, declares that abortion is a “right secured by the Constitution” and shields providers of reproductive and gender-affirming care and patients from potential out-of-state legal action.
The changes also expand the state’s reproductive laws by allowing abortions after 24 weeks for pregnant women diagnosed with “grave” fetal anomalies. Current state law allows abortions after 24 weeks only for a “fatal” fetal anomaly.
It also requires abortions to be fully covered by insurance with no co-pays, and authorizes pharmacies to dispense FDA-approved emergency contraception.
"Massachusetts remains steadfast in its commitment to protect access to reproductive health care services, especially in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade," Baker said in a statement.
Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, said the new law builds on the state's reputation as "a national leader in protecting and defending the rights of our residents and of those people who come here seeking access to health care."
"Pregnant people, trans people, and all people must be allowed to make their own health care decisions in consultation with their physician without fear," she said.
Overall, the bill makes Massachusetts a “sanctuary” state for abortions by prohibiting state and local police from giving information or assistance to federal agencies, law enforcement in other states, or citizens seeking to take action against someone for getting an abortion.
Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling, the right to an abortion is still protected in Massachusetts under a state law that went into effect two years ago.
But Democrats who backed the changes said the Supreme Court's ruling means women from other states will be coming here to get the procedure. They argued abortion seekers and providers need to be protected from prosecution in states where citizens can file lawsuits against those seeking the procedure elsewhere.
Republican lawmakers sought to weaken the bill by removing the provisions expanding the state's abortion laws and by preventing public money from being used to cover insurance costs for low-income women who get the procedure.
Conservative groups, such as the Massachusetts Family Institute, criticized for the bill for expanding access to abortions and emergency contraception, for shielding abortion providers, and for requiring insurance companies to cover abortion, even if they have religious objections, among other concerns.
The Catholic Action League called the measure "authoritarian, punitive and coercive,” and said it will be "used to compel pro-life citizens, even religious institutions, to act against their fundamental principles as a condition of operating a business or a non-profit organization."
It wasn't exactly clear until Friday what Baker -- who supports abortion rights and has expanded access during his tenure -- would do with the bill, which included parts of an order he issued after the Supreme Court's ruling, but also expands late-term abortions, which he has opposed in the past.
To be sure, Baker vetoed a bill approved by the Legislature in 2020 that authorized the procedure after 24 weeks under certain situations and lowered the age of consent from a parent or judge to get an abortion from 18 to 16. Democrats later overrode his veto.
But Baker also signed an executive order barring the executive branch from cooperating with states that investigate women coming to Massachusetts to get abortions, which was effectively codified in the bill he signed on Friday.
"This is a huge victory for patients and providers, who deserve the ability to seek, access, or deliver reproductive health care without fear or shame," said Dr. Jennifer Childs-Roshak, president & CEO of Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts. "With this law, Massachusetts unequivocally affirms that abortion is health care, and that zip code, income, or identity should not be a barrier to care."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.