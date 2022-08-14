HAVERHILL — Fees that cannabis businesses are forced to pay to cities and towns to set up shop will be more closely watched as part of a new law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker.
On Thursday, Aug. 11, Baker approved almost everything in a wide-reaching cannabis industry regulatory reform bill, green lighting measures to increase diversity in the field, increase oversight on agreements between marijuana businesses and municipalities, and move closer to social pot consumption sites.
The compromise legislation, which was sent to Baker by the Legislature on the final day of its formal session, clarifies the Cannabis Control Commission’s (CCC) role in reviewing and approving Host Community Agreements (HCAs), which are executed between marijuana businesses and their host communities.
The legislation also clarifies the scope of HCAs and adds new criteria, such as: No HCA can include a community impact fee that is beyond the business’s eighth year of operation and the community impact fee must be reasonably related to the actual costs required to operate a cannabis business in a community.
The CCC must review and approve each Host Community Agreement as part of the license application and renewal process.
The impact fees would still be allowed, but the host agreements would expire after eight years.
The changes give the state’s Cannabis Control Commission more regulatory authority over the terms of host agreements and gives the CCC new oversight and review of HCAs.
The cannabis industry has long argued that local governments are charging excessive pay-to-play fees and refusing to justify the charges. They say retail shops have had a minimal impact on police, fire and other municipal services.
Stem owner applauds bill
In Haverhill, cannabis retailer Caroline Pineau, who owns and operates Stem on downtown Washington Street, celebrated Baker’s signing of the law and the reforms that come with it.
“Thanks to Gov. Baker for signing the cannabis reform bill,” Pineau said. “This new law addresses the municipal extortion that has hampered small entrepreneurs and it helps social equity applicants move forward. This is a big win for fairness and industry growth.”
Prior to this reform, Stem filed a suit against the city that is awaiting trial and a decision.
In essence, Pineau is suing Haverhill for collecting “impact fees” without adequately demonstrating actual financial impacts that derive from the operation of Stem. The suit is pending in Newburyport Superior Court.
The Eagle-Tribune also reached out to Haverhill’s three other retail cannabis shops, Full Harvest Moonz, Mello and CNA Stores, for comment, but received no response in time for this report.
The state’s 2016 law legalizing cannabis allows adults age 21 and older to possess up to 10 ounces, and authorized regulated cultivation and sales.
The law allows communities the option of charging pot shops excise taxes up to 3% on retail sales. That’s on top of a 10.75% state cannabis excise tax and the state’s 6.25% sales tax.
In addition to those taxes, cities and towns may charge impact fees that must be “reasonably related to the costs” of hosting a pot business, such as staffing additional police patrols.
“Cannabis businesses will not pay a penny less in taxes,” Pineau said in response to the new law. “For anyone to imply that cannabis businesses are getting a tax break from this bill is insulting. The cannabis industry is and remains the most heavily taxed industry in Massachusetts.”
A recent report by the Massachusetts Cannabis Business Association, a trade group, found that local governments have collected at least $50 million in fees from retail shops and growing operations, but said the system is plagued by a lack of transparency and oversight.
Several lawsuits have been filed against local governments over excessive pay-to-play charges, including the one filed by Pineau, which targets the city’s use of local impact fees.
Promoting more diversity
In response to concerns of a lack of diversity in the cannabis industry, the new law opens the door to more minority representation and provides for the creation of a new Social Equity Trust Fund to be seeded with 15% of the money in the Marijuana Regulation Fund, which itself is funded by revenue from the marijuana state excise tax, application and licensing fees, and industry penalties.
The trust fund would make grants and loans available to prospective marijuana entrepreneurs with a focus on supporting people of color and other populations disproportionately harmed by the War on Drugs.
“This law will rebalance the playing field, where so far wealthy corporations have been able buy their way through the licensing process and too many local, small business owners and Black and brown entrepreneurs have been locked out,” said State Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz, a Boston Democrat who co-chairs the Legislature’s Cannabis Policy Committee. “The reforms and funding we fought so hard for will be game changers, putting Massachusetts back among the leading states for racial justice in our economic policy on cannabis.”
Pot cafes
In addition, the law provides guidance for the eventual licensing of on-site adult-use consumption facilities, also known as “pot cafes,” through the passage of by-laws or ordinances.
According to the Massachusetts Municipal Association, Baker vetoed a section of the bill that would have directed the CCC to study the possession and consumption of medical marijuana at schools by students with valid registration cards, stating that possession of marijuana on K-12 school grounds would be unlawful.
Expedites expungement
For individuals seeking to expunge a record for previous offenses that are now decriminalized, the legislation requires the court to order the expungement of the record within 30 days of the request and expunge records for possession of marijuana or distribution of marijuana based on the now legal amount.
Information from the State House News Service was used in this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.