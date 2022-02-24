BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker urged lawmakers on Tuesday to approve his plan to give nearly $700 million in tax cuts to mostly low- and middle-income earners but faced criticism that his proposal was skewed toward the state’s wealthiest.
During a live-streamed hearing, Baker personally made a case to approve legislation he filed along his $48.5 billion preliminary budget proposal that calls for adjusting income tax laws to increase deductions for low-income renters, expand tax credits for housing and child care and overhaul the “death” tax.
“In a time of rising costs due to inflation, this proposal will allow parents, low-income families and seniors to keep more of their hard-earned tax dollars,” Baker, testifying in person, told members of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee. “It will put more money into the pockets of people and communities that have been hardest hit by the economic disruptions of the past few years.”
Baker’s budget plan, which he submitted to the Legislature last month, doesn’t call for any broad-based tax increases or fees and proposes increased spending for cities and towns, schools, mental health services, transportation and other key priorities.
But the centerpiece of the spending package are plans to provide nearly $700 million in tax cuts and expanded tax credits.
One of the proposals would overhaul the estate tax, which is charged to a decedent’s estate when their assets pass on to their beneficiaries.
Massachusetts is one of only a dozen states to charge a “death” tax, which applies to an estate worth more than $1 million in value. Assets can include stocks and proceeds from life insurance policies, boats, vehicles and other earthly possessions. Massachusetts is tied with Oregon for having the lowest triggering level.
Baker said doubling that threshold to $2 million would save an estimated 2,500 taxpayers more than $231 million.
Another tax break would increase the adjusted gross income threshold for not paying state income taxes to the federal level. Baker estimates that would provide about $41 million in relief to more than 234,000 low-income taxpayers.
The plan also calls for increasing the rent deduction cap for income tax filers from $3,000 to $5,000, which would provide about $77 million in relief for 881,000 taxpayers. It also calls for doubling the maximum allowed tax credit for senior homeowners from $1,170 to $2,340.
The tax cuts would be fully funded, Baker administration officials told lawmakers on Tuesday, due largely to better-than-expected tax collections, a massive influx of federal pandemic relief money and the state’s strong financial position.
“We feel strongly that it is time to propose changes that will allow our residents in need to keep more of their money for necessities like childcare, housing and food,” Finance Secretary Mike Heffernan told the panel.
Heffernan said another bill filed with Baker’s budget plan, which was also heard by the Revenue Committee, would make filing and paying taxes “easier, clearer and quicker” by modernizing and streamlining the state’s tax collection system.
Baker said the buffet of proposed tax cuts, if approved, would also improve the state’s overall competitiveness and ability to attract investment and new businesses.
“We can’t just close our eyes and pretend we’re not competing with other states,” Baker said. “We need to think strategically about the commonwealth’s competitive position in the country and how we can maintain our strong economy, a large part of which relies on ensuring that our residents can continue to live here.”
But several lawmakers and advocates for low-income workers argued during Tuesday’s hearing that some of Baker’s proposed cuts are skewed toward the state’s wealthiest residents.
Phineas Baxandall, a senior policy analyst with the left-learning Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, singled out Baker’s plan to cut the state’s tax rate on short-term capital gains from 12% to 5% — which will cost an estimated $117 million — which he argued would benefit mostly wealthy investors.
“There may be many individuals who might receive a very small break,” Baxandall told the panel, “but the vast amount of it goes to the highest earning residents.”
