BOSTON — The state Legislature is entering the homestretch of its two-year session with a long to-do list and less than a week to finish it.
House and Senate leaders remain at odds over proposals to authorize sports wagering, expand women’s reproductive rights, expand mental health access and veterans benefits, extend certain COVID-19 policies, and overhaul the state’s recreational cannabis law.
Lawmakers selected by leaders of both chambers are attempting to iron out differences between versions of the proposals in closed-door meetings, with the clock ticking toward the July 31 end of formal sessions.
“We’re making progress,” House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, told reporters at a Thursday briefing. “But these are negotiations, and it’s hard to tell.”
Topping the list of legislation tied up in negotiations is a proposal to expand access to abortion by shielding providers of reproductive and “gender-affirming” care and their patients from potential out-of-state legal action.
The proposal comes as Massachusetts braces for an influx of women from other states that restrict the procedure in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe V. Wade.
Both the House and Senate approved versions of the bill, but the House included language permitting abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy in cases of “severe” fetal anomalies. The Senate version of the bill didn’t include that provision.
Another major piece of legislation yet to be finalized is a plan to authorize sports wagering and tax and regulate what has developed into a multibillion-dollar industry in neighboring states like New Hampshire.
That bill, too, has differences between House and Senate versions that must be worked out before bringing a final version to a vote.
For one, the Senate bill’s tax levy would be significantly higher than the House version, which calls for taxing in-person bets at 12.5% and 15% for mobile wagers.
Another major difference with the Senate version of the bill is that it would prohibit betting on college sports, while the House version authorizes it.
On Thursday, Mariano reiterated his opposition to a gaming bill that didn’t include betting on college sports, arguing that it’s exclusion would feed the illegal gambling market. He said he is “hopeful” of a compromise, despite both sides being “far apart” on a final bill.
“I’m reluctant to turn over college sports to the blackmarket,” Mariano told reporters. “If we’re going to do this, I think there’s an opportunity to include college sports rather than let it be handled only by bookies.”
In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law barring sports gambling in nearly all states except Nevada. The case involved New Jersey, which fought for years to allow sports gambling at casinos and racetracks.
Since then, at least 30 states – including Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire and New York – and Washington, D.C., have passed sports wagering laws.
Democratic lawmakers who proposed the changes said that while abortion is protected under Massachusetts law, the high court’s ruling means women from other states will be coming here to have the procedure done — and will need resources and legal protections.
Beacon Hill leaders have managed to find consensus on other major pieces of legislation in recent days, including a proposal to expand the state’s reliance on wind, solar and other renewable energy and borrow nearly $5.2 billion to upgrade government buildings.
Legislative leaders were also expecting a final version of the reproductive rights bill to emerge this week, possibly late Thursday.
Meanwhile, a $4.3 billion economic development bill, which was expected to be approved by the Senate on Thursday, would also need to be reconciled with a previously approved House version of the legislation.
The legislative log-jam has also fueled criticism of Beacon Hill’s reliance on conference committees to work out differences between bills.
The six-member panels, which are appointed by legislative leaders, deliberate in secret and hold tremendous sway over the final versions of bills, because they are typically accepted by both branches without further changes.
The end-of-session legislative backlog also strengthens Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s hand, giving him more leverage in shaping final versions of the bills.
Lawmakers can still vote on bills during informal sessions after July 31, but they would lack sufficient numbers to challenge Baker’s vetoes or amendments.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
