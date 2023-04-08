BOSTON — Beacon Hill is taking on what some have described as a “toxic culture” in youth sports in response to a spate of recent hazing and bullying incidents.
Legislation filed by a group of Democratic lawmakers would amend the state’s Anti-Bullying Law by adding a section that requires the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to publish new guidelines for the implementation of a “social emotional learning curriculum” for public school sports teams.
Backers of the proposal say it will help schools “transform the cultures of their athletic teams,” while also teaching athletes social-emotional skills “that will benefit them on and off the field.”
Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Creem, D-Newton, one of the bill’s primary sponsors, said it’s “disheartening to see a recent string of high school sports incidents involving hazing, racism, bullying, and anti-semitism.”
“We’ve long thought of athletics as a means of imparting important skills and values to young people,” she said. “This legislation will help ensure that our school sports programs truly live up to that vision.”
Supporters of the changes said they are responding to a “deeply embedded negative sports culture” that permeates many youth and high school teams. They say schools need a curriculum that “instructs both the school districts’ coaches and athletes on how to create positive, safe, and supportive environments.”
School districts wouldn’t be required to adopt the social-emotional learning curriculum, under the proposal, but “shall consider the guidelines” for athletic programs.
The legislation comes in response to a spate of recent incidents involving hazing in youth sports in Massachusetts, including an incident at Haverhill High School that resulted in criminal charges being filed against two football coaches.
In March, Attorney General Andrea Campbell launched a statewide campaign in response to a rise in reported bullying, harassment, and hazing incidents.
The initiative, which includes the Massachusetts’ Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the state Interscholastic Athletic Association, and the School Administrators’ Association, has held training sessions to help administrators and athletic directors identify and prevent hate and bias in school sports.
Campbell said the focus of the campaign is “ensuring that school sports bring students together, provide new opportunities and teach valuable life lessons.”
“No child should go into a locker room or step onto a playing field in fear of intimidation, harassment or bullying,” she said.
Campbell said the training sessions were meant to help schools to “build safe space communities at their school district through a deeper understanding of how unconscious bias and toxic speech can be identified, responded to, and eradicated.”
“Addressing hate in school sports is important but difficult work,” said state Education Commissioner Jeff Riley. “We owe it to all of our students to ensure that being on a sports team is a welcoming, positive experience in which they are both challenged and supported.”
Locally, there have been a number of high-profile hazing incidents in recent years, including incidents involving the Danvers hockey team during the 2019-20 school year where players engaged in “racist, homophobic, and physically and sexually abusive behavior.”
“These problems developed and persisted because the varsity hockey coach failed to properly supervise the team and the locker room in violation of district policies,” the Attorney General’s Office wrote in a 2022 report outlining the findings of its investigation into the hazing incidents.
The AG’s office said it agreed to conclude its investigation without making any factual or legal findings, in part because so many administrators who were in charge at the time of the incidents have already left the district.
Mitch Lyons, founder of GetPsychedSports.org and the Social Emotional Learning Alliance for Massachusetts, said schools need to update their athletic programs to “reflect 21st century science.”
“While sports can be a tremendous source of joy for many, the very structure of the sports team institutionalizes a power imbalance between authoritative coaches and voiceless students that invites abuse,” he said.
Still, the issue of adopting social emotional learning curricula has been controversial, with parents groups and conservative commentators claiming the effort is “liberal indoctrination” for focusing too much on children’s identities, particularly on divisive issues of sexuality.
Several states including Virginia, Indiana, and Oklahoma have considered legislation that restricts the use of social-emotional learning or bans the use of government funding to support the programs.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.