BOSTON — Members of the state’s congressional delegation are calling on the Biden administration to fast-track work authorization for thousands of asylum-seekers who have arrived in the state amid a recent surge of immigration.
In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey and Reps. Seth Moulton and Lori Trahan call on federal authorities to speed up the process of authorizing work permits for migrants, saying the inability to work has put a strain on the state and local governments.
“Massachusetts is welcoming many of these new arrivals with open arms,” the lawmakers wrote. “But stakeholders across the state ... are being stretched to capacity as they work tirelessly to meet the needs of immigrant families that are left housing insecure because they cannot work legally and support themselves during their periods of parole.”
The lawmakers said the state is providing housing, food, medical care and other support for asylum seekers, but said delays in federal work authorization are depriving asylum seekers of the ability to work lawfully, leaving them in limbo and unable to support themselves or their families.
“Many applicants wait six months or longer to receive their Employment Authorization Document,” they wrote. “During that time, they cannot legally and safely work to support themselves.”
Massachusetts has seen an influx of migrants amid a surge of immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border, which prompted the Healey administration to create a new immigration services program to help coordinate efforts to provide housing food, and other assistance to the new arrivals.
The state Department of Housing and Community Development was providing housing for 882 families in May, according to the latest data, which has skyrocketed from only 19 families in June 2022.
Under Massachusetts’ right to shelter law, the state is required to provide emergency housing to individuals regardless of their immigration status.
The Healey administration said it plans to open other emergency housing facilities across the state to help “alleviate strain” on hospitals, resettlement agencies and other groups.
Last year, then-Gov. Charlie Baker set up a temporary intake shelter for migrants at the former U.S. Army base at Fort Devens, prompted by a spike in migrant arrivals.
Overall the efforts are costing the state’s taxpayers millions of dollars, with little money coming from the federal government to cover those costs.
Congress earmarked $800 million in a federal spending bill approved in December to provide grant money to local governments and nonprofit groups to assist the homeless and newly arrived migrants.
Massachusetts has only received $877,000, according to the federal agency.
But lawmakers say the Biden administration could ease the strain on the state and local governments by granting work authorization when asylum seekers apply for Employment Authorization Documents and other changes to streamline the process.
“The federal government can help relieve the strain on available resources in the commonwealth by removing obstacles new arrivals face when trying to work legally,” they wrote. “We urge the administration to use its broad authority to streamline and expedite the processing of work authorization requests for new arrivals.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
