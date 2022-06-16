BOSTON -- Business leaders are calling on the state to cover the cost of providing state waivers to hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts’ jobless claimants who owe 'overpayments' for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Charlie Baker filed a $3.5 billion economic development bill in April that included $300 million to cover state waivers for overpayments, but a legislative committee yanked that provision from the spending plan before releasing a scaled-down version of the bill earlier this week.
On Thursday, the state Department of Unemployment Assistance's advisory board tabled a proposal to approve the Baker administration's overpayment waiver plan, noting the uncertainty over funding for the waivers. The six-member panel voted to postpone a decision on the proposal until its meeting next month.
Board member Chris Carlozzi, state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, requested the delay in making the waiver policy permanent. He said authorizing waivers without allocating the funds would be an "unfunded mandate" that would saddle employers with the cost for the overpayments.
"We get it that people are struggling, but so are employers, and they would be on the hook for the overpayments," he said. "If legislators are serious about waiving overpayments, they must provide, or at least commit to provide, the funding."
Massachusetts shelled out an unprecedented $6 billion in jobless benefits during the pandemic as hundreds of thousands of workers were sidelined by government-imposed shutdowns meant to stop the spread of COVID-19. Laid off workers also received money from several federal pandemic unemployment programs.
But in the crush to process an unprecedented number of claims, an estimated $2.7 billion in overpayments were made to 719,000 laid-off workers who received benefits that they were later determined to be ineligible for.
In some cases, those who applied for unemployment benefits believed they qualified, but did not. Others made good-faith mistakes by improperly filling out the required forms. In other cases, clerical errors were made by state in the rush to approve a tidal wave of unemployment claims.
State labor officials argue that the biggest driver of overpayments were changes in federal guidance for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.
The state has received a blanket waiver from the U.S. Department of Labor that, combined with state relief, will resolve $1.6 billion in overpayments, or about 71% of all overpayments. Of that, about $349 million will be wiped away by the federal waiver while another $509 million in overpayments will be cleared by state waivers.
Another $748 million in overpayments — some of which involved identity verification issues — will be dealt with through other waiver arrangements.
Baker's proposal called for diverting $300 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to help the state cover its share of the overpayment waivers.
The legislation, which is pending before the Legislature's Committee on Bonding, Capital Expenditures and State Assets, must still be approved by the full House and Senate before heading back to Baker's desk for consideration.
To date, the Baker administration has borrowed more than $2.2 billion from the federal government to continue paying jobless claims. The state plans to borrow more money by issuing up to $2.6 billion in bonds this fall to help pay off the debt and improve the fund’s solvency.
The deficit in the state’s trust fund has driven up insurance rates paid by private employers into the unemployment trust fund. The state is allowing employers to spread the cost of replenishing the fund over the next 20 years, but many are struggling to make the payments.
Business leaders say its only fair that the state cover the cost of waiving the overpayments, and not saddle employers with more unemployment-related costs.
"Employers should not have to pay for administrative failures or political decisions to waive the overpayments," said Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts. "Especially at a time when there is plenty of surplus and federal relief money to cover it."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.