BOSTON-- Business leaders are urging the state Legislature to reconvene before the end of the year to take up a stalled economic development and tax relief package.
Lawmakers failed to pass a $4-billion economic development plan before the July 31 end of the formal sessions which included $250 per individual tax rebates and a buffet of permanent tax cuts, such as increasing the rental deduction cap, expanding senior circuit breaker tax credits and overhauling the estate tax.
Legislative leaders say the plan is on hold as they gauge how a different round of tax rebates -- which could be triggered this fall by an obscure state law -- could impact the state's finances when coupled with the massive tax relief package.
The economic development bill calls for spending hundreds of millions of dollars to help financially strained hospitals, nursing homes and community health centers and expand affordable housing. It also included $500 million for local water and sewer projects and other environmental infrastructure.
It also includes hundreds of millions of dollars for local projects and programs, including $45 million for Salem to develop its port infrastructure to support wind power projects, $8 million Haverhill's downtown redevelopment, and $100,000 for the Open Door food pantry in Gloucester and $200,000 for Newbury to upgrade stormwater culverts.
The tax-relief portion of the bill called for tapping into $500 million in federal pandemic funds and state surplus to expand existing tax credit programs for low-income workers, seniors and families, and overhaul the estate or "death" tax.
A centerpiece of the legislation calls for spending another $500 million on one-time $250 rebates for an estimated two million Massachusetts taxpayers.
Chris Carlozzi, state director for the Massachusetts chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, said the plan includes $300 million to cover waivers to hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts’ jobless claimants who owe ‘overpayments’ for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If the plan isn't approved, businesses will be saddled with the cost of repaying the debt that has contributed to a mounting deficit in the unemployment trust fund.
He said businesses are struggling under the weight of record-high inflation, ongoing supply chain issues, and other economic impacts.
"Businesses and consumers are struggling and looking for relief," he said. "So we really hope lawmakers will go back in, take a look at where they can go forward, and get something done with economic development and tax reform."
Carlozzi said members of his group have been bombarding lawmakers with emails and calls urging them to reconvene to take up the stalled package, but they haven't received any assurances that there will be movement on the legislation.
On Thursday, the state Department of Unemployment Assistance’s advisory board tabled a proposal to approve the Baker administration’s overpayment waiver plan, noting the uncertainty over funding for the waivers. The six-member panel voted to postpone a decision on the proposal until its meeting next month.
Joe Bevilacqua, president of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, said he believes lawmakers understand the urgency of getting an economic development and relief package approved before the end of the year.
"I think the Legislature understands that they need to do this," he said. "There's a lot in many communities at stake so I believe they will come back and get it done."
Lawmakers who recessed to campaign for re-election say they are getting an earful from municipal officials and constituents about the stalled relief package.
"Every city and town is asking us to go back into session to consider this bill. It's shameful," said state Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown. "There's absolutely no reason they can't call us into session for a day or two to approve the economic development package and administer these tax breaks."
Business leaders and even some lawmakers say they believe there is more than enough money in surplus and federal relief to cover the tax relief package as well as fulfilling the requirement of a 1986 voter-approved law to return money to taxpayers when state tax revenues grow by more than wages and salaries.
The Baker administration said based on the state’s robust tax collections — which have increased by about 20% over the past year — it expects the law to be triggered for the first time in decades, with estimates upwards of $2.5 billion in potential rebates to taxpayers.
The tax cap has only been triggered once, in fiscal year 1987, when the state’s actual revenues exceeded "allowable" revenues by nearly $30 million.
The state Executive Office of Administration and Finance said the tax cap could result in taxpayers getting back about 7% of the income taxes they paid in 2021.
That means an individual with $75,000 of taxable income last year would get a return of about $250, officials said.
The exact amount won't be known until State Auditor Suzanne Bump’s office finalizes the tax revenue report, which is expected by mid-September.
Legislative leaders have said they plan to revisit the tax relief package once those numbers are available, but the details of those pledges remain unclear and many rank-and-file lawmakers say they are in the dark about whether the Legislature will called back into formal sessions.
"In typical Beacon Hill fashion, everything is being done in secret," Mirra said. "These decisions are being made behind closed doors while the public is waiting for relief."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.