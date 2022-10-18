BOSTON -- Employers will be forced to repay nearly $2 billion in loans taken out by the state to help replenish a fund that pays out unemployment benefits.
Massachusetts saw a crush of jobless claims during the pandemic as hundreds of thousands of workers were sidelined to prevent spread of the virus.
The state borrowed billions of dollars to keep the fund solvent and pay off advances from the federal government to continue distributing benefits during the pandemic. A state law allows employers to be charged a "COVID-19 recovery assessment" of up to 125% of the annual debt service on the borrowing.
More than half of that bill will come due next year when employers will be assessed for $915 million to help the state repay the bonds, according to a new report from the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.
The annual assessments will drop to $365 million in 2024, $349 million in 2025, and $335 million in 2026, according to the agency's report.
That's in addition to the regular employee contributions that businesses are required to pay as part of unemployment insurance. As of Sept. 30, businesses had paid more than $1.39 million into the fund, according to the report.
Business leaders say the assessments will only add to the mounting financial burden borne by employers who pay into the state's unemployment fund.
"This is going to fall squarely on the backs of small businesses at a time when they are still struggling," said Chris Carlozzi, state director for the Massachusetts chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses.
"Businesses have really been beat up over the past couple years, from a hiring crunch and supply chain issues to the restrictions of the pandemic itself," he said. "And now the state is asking them to pay more for unemployment insurance."
Over the past two fiscal years, employers have been assessed about $150 million to help the state repay previous borrowing to keep the jobless fund solvent.
But in August, the state issued $2.68 billion worth of bonds that will pump more money into the fund and pay off any remaining federal debt obligations.
Massachusetts paid out an unprecedented $6 billion in jobless benefits during the pandemic, as hundreds of thousands of workers were sidelined by government-imposed shutdowns meant to stop the spread of COVID-19. Laid-off workers also received money from federal pandemic unemployment programs.
In 2020, the Legislature authorized the Baker administration to borrow up to $7 billion from the federal government to help keep the trust fund afloat.
To date, the Baker administration has borrowed more than $4.8 billion from the federal government to continue paying jobless claims.
A pandemic relief bill signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in late-2021 diverts $500 million in federal funds and surplus revenue to reduce the fund’s deficit.
Business leaders, however, have complained that the relief falls short the amount that is needed to reduce the jobless fund’s estimated $6 billion long-term deficit without sticking employers with increased contributions.
Baker filed a proposal to divert $1 billion from surplus revenues and pandemic relief funds to help pay down the deficit. But lawmakers didn't take action on his bill.
A nearly $4 billion economic development bill, which remains stalled on Beacon Hill, includes $300 million to help repay the federal government for jobless claim 'overpayments' and fraudulent claims during the pandemic. It's not clear whether legislative leaders will take up the measure before the end of the year.
Jon Hurst, president of the Massachusetts Association of Retailers, said the state needs to do more to offset the impact of the borrowing on the state's employers, especially given the possibility of another recession.
"We're talking about a ton of money that's going to be on the back of employers for layoffs that were not their fault," he said. "This was 100% the fault of government, which required the business shutdowns, enhanced the jobless benefits, and provided more incentives for folks to use the system."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
