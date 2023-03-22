A long-delayed state tax deduction for charitable contributions could help soften the financial blow to wealthy households subject to the new millionaires' tax.
Beginning this tax year, the state Department of Revenue will allow individuals for the first time to claim a state income tax deduction for such donations, which for decades have only been allowed for businesses and corporations.
Under the law, which was overwhelmingly approved by voters in 2000, individuals will be allowed to claim contributions against their Part B adjusted gross income on state taxes. The deductions even can be claimed by taxpayers who do not itemize deductions on their federal income-tax returns.
State leaders had delayed implementation of the law for more than 20 years, along with a voter-mandated reduction in the state income tax rate.
The move to implement this deduction has been praised by state lawmakers and groups that work with nonprofit organizations, who say it will give inflation-wary taxpayers a break while also helping to incentivize more giving.
But left-leaning groups suggest the law is also likely to incentivize the state's top earners to make more contributions in an effort to blunt the impact of the new millionaires tax, which sets a 4% surtax on individual incomes over $1 million.
"If you're fabulously wealthy enough to be paying the millionaires' tax, then you will have a far greater incentive to make charitable deductions beginning this year," said Phineas Baxandall, policy director for the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, a left-leaning think-tank. "Most people don't think about state taxes when they're considering making a charitable contribution."
He said the law will mostly benefit the wealthy, making it a "kind of a reverse millionaires' tax." He said data from the Internal Revenue Service shows more than 50% of charitable deduction dollars go to households with incomes of more than $1 million.
State officials estimate the deductions could mean $300 million less a year in tax collections. But Baxandall said those projections are outdated and suggests the impact could be greater if there's a major uptick in charitable contributions by wealthy individuals.
The state already expects to lose an estimated $71.4 million in the next fiscal year from charitable contribution write-offs made by businesses and corporations.
Massachusetts voters approved Question 1 by 52% in the Nov. 8 election. It amended the state Constitution to set the new 4% surtax on top earners, in addition to the 5% personal income tax rate. The money is earmarked for education and transportation.
Some estimates suggest the state will collect about $1.3 billion in 2023 from the 26,000 wealthy households. Other estimates suggested as much as $2 billion a year from the new tax.
Voters approved the charitable deduction in 2000 as part of a referendum rolling back the state’s personal income tax rate to 5%. The referendum was approved by more than 70% of the voters.
Two years after its passage, the Legislature froze the charitable deduction and the state's personal income tax at 5.3% to plug budget shortfalls and created a mechanism to reduce the tax rate as revenue growth allowed.
The state had planned to allow the deductions starting in 2021, since the income tax rate finally dropped to 5%, but lawmakers postponed it citing the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Backers of the millionaires' tax have expressed concerns about the impact of a "loophole" in state tax code that could reduce the amount of revenue the state collects by up to $600 million a year.
Massachusetts is among a handful of states that allow married couples to file state tax returns separately, even if they filed jointly on their federal returns. A recent Mass. Budget report argues that it will incentivize wealthy couples to file their state taxes separately to reduce their obligations.
On Beacon Hill, lawmakers filed a bill calling for updating the state’s tax codes to require taxpayers to claim the same filing category on their state income tax returns as they do on their federal returns.
Conservative groups such as the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, which opposed the millionaires' tax, have criticized lawmakers for trying to close that loophole, arguing it would hurt businesses and force wealthy families to flee the state.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
