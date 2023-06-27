BOSTON — Lawmakers are being urged not to provide relief for the state's wealthiest residents as part of a massive tax-cuts package being finalized by a legislative panel.
In a letter to Beacon Hill leaders, a coalition of labor unions, faith organizations and social justice groups called for a rejection of the proposal to cut the state's capital gains tax from 12% to 5% and scale back a proposal to provide relief from the estate or “death” tax, among other demands.
"Instead, we ask that you protect the state tax dollars that are necessary for investments in the programs and services that help working families in our state prosper," Raise Up Massachusetts, which pushed for the new voter-approved millionaires' tax, wrote in the unsigned letter.
On Tuesday, the group hosted a live-streamed event featuring union officials and workers talking about the impact of the state's high cost of living and rising housing and child care expenses, urging lawmakers to reject the cuts.
"Most of my members, like myself, struggle every day to pay their rent," said Noel Lozada, a residential manager at Bridgewell in Danvers and top official with a chapter of Service Employees International Union Local 509. "We have people who have lived in their cars, and still continued to work, because of the high costs of rent."
The demands to roll back tax relief for the state's top earners come as Beacon Hill leaders huddle behind closed doors to work out final details of a tax-relief proposal, which is more than a year in the making.
Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat who took office in January, has called for rolling back the capital gains tax as part of a $750 million tax-relief proposal she filed in February, which included expanded tax credits for housing, child care, renters and seniors, among other proposals.
The House and Senate approved competing versions of the tax relief plan, and a final bill of which is being hammered out by a six-member legislative committee.
Both plans include a buffet of permanent tax changes that lawmakers said are aimed at providing relief to consumers struggling to make ends meet amid record-high inflation and helping the state attract new residents and businesses.
But the House's $654 million version of the bill included Healey's proposed cuts to the capital gains tax, while the Senate's $590 million proposal rejected it.
Another key provision of the plan calls for overhauling the estate tax, which is charged to a decedent’s estate when the assets pass on to beneficiaries.
Healey wants to raise the asset threshold triggering the estate tax to $3 million, but the House and Senate set the level at $2 million. Raise Up Massachusetts backs the $2 million level, arguing that a higher level would add to income inequality.
The coalition also wants lawmakers to require couples who file income tax returns jointly at the federal level to do the same at the state level, arguing it would close a "loophole" wealthy households might use to avoid their obligations under the state’s new 4% millionaires’ tax.
It also backs a provision of the House proposal to update the 1986 voter approved 62F law by requiring tax rebates triggered by the state statute to be equally distributed among taxpayers.
To be sure, the panel working out details of the plan is also hearing from business leaders, who want lawmakers to include the proposed capital gains tax cut and estate tax relief, suggesting the current proposal doesn't do enough to improve the state's affordability.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
