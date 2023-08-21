BOSTON — A coalition of business groups and former state education officials are calling on Attorney General Andrea Campbell to reject a proposed ballot question asking voters to scrap the MCAS high school graduation requirement.
In a memo to the AG's Office, the groups argue that a referendum proposed for the 2024 elections — which would end the decades-old mandate requiring 10th-graders to demonstrate proficiency in math, English and science to graduate — is unconstitutional because it would serve two purposes.
Under the state constitution, referendums offered by initiative petitions must be "related" or "mutually dependent" to qualify for the ballot.
But the coalition, which includes the Massachusetts High Technology Council, Massachusetts Business Alliance, and North Shore Chamber of Commerce, argues that the referendum contains two different public-policy proposals that put voters "in an impossible position." They urge Campbell not to certify the ballot question.
Specifically, the coalition argues the question fails the "relatedness requirement" because it asks voters whether they believe local school districts should be prohibited from choosing to use the MCAS to gauge students’ competency, and whether the state should continue to mandate use of MCAS to gauge competency.
"One can therefore easily imagine a hypothetical voter who would support eliminating the statewide MCAS requirement, but who also believes that local school districts should have the freedom to choose to take account of MCAS results in deciding whether to graduate a student," they wrote.
"Such a voter is placed in an impossible position, since a vote for the Initiative Petition is a vote both to eliminate the statewide MCAS mandate and to preclude local governments from choosing to rely on MCAS scores," they added.
The coalition points out that the state Supreme Judicial Court has rejected referendums certified by the AG's office on similar grounds, most recently in 2018 when it yanked the initial millionaires' tax proposal from the ballot citing "dual purposes" of the question.
Among those who signed on to the memo to the AG is former Education Secretary Jim Peyser, who along with then-Gov. Charlie Baker was a fierce defender of the MCAS graduation requirement during his tenure.
The ballot question is one of dozens of initiative petitions being considered by the AG's office for the 2024 and 2026 elections. Campbell must review the proposals and certify them before supporters begin gathering signatures to make the ballot.
The push to scrap the MCAS graduation requirement is being led by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the state's largest educator union, which is expected to pour money and resources into the campaign.
Each year, more than 70,000 students take the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System, the benchmark standardized test in the state for nearly 30 years.
The testing begins in the third grade, but students in the 10th grade are required to pass the math, English and science exams to graduate from high school. The tests are also designed to identify underperforming schools and districts as candidates for state intervention.
But the MTA and other critics argue that Massachusetts has become an outlier as one of only eight states — including Florida, Illinois and Louisiana — that require students to pass a test to graduate from high school.
They also cite recent research showing that passing an exit exam does not increase students’ academic achievement or employment rates.
"The MCAS has not only failed to close learning gaps that have persisted along racial and economic lines, but the standardized tests have exacerbated the disparities among our student populations," MTA President Max Page said in a statement. "We are one of the last states using this outdated method of assessing academic mastery."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.