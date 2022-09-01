BOSTON -- Two Democrats and a Republican are competing in the wide-open race to replace outgoing state Auditor Suzanne Bump, who isn't seeking reelection.
Tuesday's Democratic primary matchup between state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, of Methuen, and Chris Dempsey, a transit advocate from Brookline, will decide who faces Republican Anthony Amore, of Winchester, in the November election. Amore faces no opposition on Tuesday's ballot.
The four-year job offers a six-figure salary and an office in the Statehouse, but typically doesn't attract a lot of attention from candidates, or the voters.
Nevertheless, the contenders have crisscrossed the state to build name recognition, raise money and win support from undecided voters -- who could tip the race either way.
DiZoglio, who prior to being a senator was a state representative, argues that she has more experience on Beacon Hill than her rivals and will bring accountability and transparency to the auditor's office.
"I know what it's like to struggle and to have to be scrappy, and without the investments made through state government and the investments of others, I would not have had the opportunities I did. So I know how important it is that our investments made through your tax dollars are spent wisely," she said recently.
"Coming from a working-class family, I know many people are disenfranchised by what is happening on Beacon Hill," DiZoglio said. "We should be do what we can to give everyone a seat at the table. It's their tax dollars that are being spent."
DiZoglio said she views the auditor's role as an extension of her advocacy as a lawmaker on issues ranging from state spending and public records access, to nondisclosure agreements used to hide sexual harassment claims.
"But as auditor I would have greater powers to fight for transparency, equity, accountability," she said.
Dempsey, who is making his first run for statewide office, is also running on a platform of making state government more open and accountable to the public.
On the campaign trail, he has stressed his work as an assistant secretary of transportation in Gov. Deval Patrick's administration and efforts to push for more transit funding to reduce traffic congestion and improve the MBTA as director of the Transportation for Massachusetts advocacy coalition.
"I'm the only candidate in this race with experience making our state bureaucracy work better for all of us," Dempsey said during a recent debate.
He also co-founded a group that successfully lobbied to end Boston’s bid for the 2024 Summer Olympics, which critics said the city couldn't have afforded.
Dempsey pledges to use the agency to hold government accountable to meet its carbon emissions goals and push for reforms to the State Police to improve financial accountability and public transit.
"We need more oversight of that agency, and the state auditor is one of the few elected officials on Beacon Hill that can do that," he said.
DiZoglio pledges to use the office to pry open secretive legislative proceedings and ban taxpayer-funded nondisclosure agreements that she argues are being used to silence government workers about physical and sexual abuse.
Dempsey and Dizoglio clashed at several televised debates over issues ranging from which candidate has a better plan to fix the MBTA to a better job of holding Beacon Hill accountable.
Both candidates agree that with billions of dollars in federal pandemic-related funding heading to the state over the next five years, the auditor will play a crucial role as the state's watchdog for the appropriate use of the money.
A recent UMass Lowell poll showed Dempsey leading DiZoglio 37% to 23%, with 37% of likely primary voters who were surveyed still undecided.
Pollsters noted that Dempsey has developed a significant lead over DiZoglio since a previous UMass Lowell poll in March, which found both candidates were roughly even.
To be sure, the previous poll was conducted before Bump endorsed Dempsey's bid to replace her, calling him a "proven watchdog" in a letter to fellow Democrats urging them to back his candidacy.
DiZoglio also touts big-gun Democratic endorsements, including U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, and Lowell Mayor Sokhary Chau, in her bid to win over undecided voters.
Often referred to as the "chief accountability officer," the auditor’s role involves rooting out waste and corruption.
The office is tasked with reviewing the performance of state agencies and contractors, identifying fraud in public benefits programs, and working with cities and towns to gauge the impact of unfunded mandates.
The job pays a $190,000 salary, with benefits, and oversees an office with 200 full-time employees and a nearly $23 million budget.
It’s a rare occurrence that no incumbent is running for the job. The state has had just two auditors since 1986.
The late Joseph DeNucci, a Democrat and former lawmaker, served in the post for nearly a quarter century before stepping down in 2009. He was the longest-serving state auditor in state history.
Bump, a former state lawmaker who served as labor secretary in the Duval Patrick administration, first won election to the auditor's job in 2010.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.