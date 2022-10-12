BOSTON -- Republican gubernatorial hopeful Geoff Diehl is ramping up fundraising efforts as he tries to catch up in the money race against his Democratic rival, Maura Healey, who has amassed a sizable campaign kitty in the final stretch to the Nov. 8 election.
Diehl and his running mate for lieutenant governor, Leah Allen, have lined up fundraising events every day over the next week, according to the campaign's public schedule.
On Thursday, Diehl supporters will gather at a Chelmsford restaurant for an event co-sponsored by former congressional candidate and auto parts magnet Rick Green. Former U.S. Senator and New Zealand ambassador Scott Brown will be among the guests. His band, Scott Brown and the Diplomats, will perform.
Over the weekend, Diehl will head across state lines into Connecticut for a private fundraiser sponsored by Sen. Ryan Fattman, R-Sutton, and other supporters.
The push for money comes as Diehl's campaign tries to drum up more funds to get his message out to voters with less than a month to go until the election.
Healey has a sizable war chest at her disposal, which is allowing her campaign to dominate TV, radio and the Internet with political ads.
As of Sept. 30, Diehl had about $88,500 left in his campaign account, compared to Healey’s $3.5 million, according to filings with the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Public Finance.
The candidates for governor and their running mates face a cap of $6.9 million in campaign expenditures in the general election cycle. That's because Healey and Driscoll have agreed to participate in the state's public campaign financing program. Diehl and Allen will also be bound by the campaign spending cap but have said they won't accept public financing.
To be sure, Diehl's campaign hit the airwaves recently with a TV ad -- paid for by the state Republican Party -- attacking Healey over her record on energy policy.
"The Russians aren’t the problem. COVID’s not the cause," a narrator says in the 30-second spot. "The reason you’re headed for an expensive winter trying to heat your home is the policies of Democrats and Maura Healey."
Healey's campaign dismissed the spot as an "attack ad" and countered that her plan to expand clean energy will reduce costs for consumers.
"These are more desperate, false attacks from the Donald Trump playbook," Healey spokesperson Karissa Hand said in a statement.
"As Attorney General, Maura has fought proposed rate increases by the utility companies and stopped ratepayers from having to foot the bill for two new gas pipelines," she said. "As governor, she will urgently work to reduce energy costs and pass tax cuts to get money back in people's pockets as soon as possible."
In a statement, MassGOP chairman Jim Lyons heaped more criticism at Healey for "bragging about shutting down a clean source of energy that heats homes and keeps the lights on," and suggested that the ad "clearly struck a nerve" with her campaign.
"No amount of deflection can hide the fact that the agenda championed by the Democrats and Maura Healey will wallop family budgets this winter and beyond," Lyons said.
Diehl and Allen, both former state lawmakers, are campaigning on a "personal liberties" platform — opposing COVID-19 mandates, pledging to expand school choice and roll back the state’s abortion protections.
Healey, who has been attorney general since 2015, and her running-mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, have a platform pledging to uphold the state’s abortion laws, expand clean energy and strengthen civil rights protections.
A recent poll conducted by Emerson College showed Healey with a comfortable lead over Diehl among likely Massachusetts voters in the general election.
The survey, released Friday, found 52% of voters preferred Healey to Diehl’s 34%, with 12% of voters still undecided.
Both candidates were expected to clash publicly Wednesday night during the first gubernatorial debate, scheduled to be broadcast live on NBC Boston.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.