BOSTON — State Auditor Diana DiZoglio is forging ahead with her efforts to audit the state Legislature, vowing to take the issue to the voters.
DiZoglio, a Methuen Democrat, is pursuing litigation against the House and Senate over legislative leaders' refusal to open up the books for an audit, and is now pushing for a ballot question that would ask voters to authorize the investigation.
"We believe that the auditor's office has absolute authority to conduct this audit, as we do with any other state entity, and we've laid that out in our arguments to the Attorney General's office," she said. "But this would be another tool in our tool belt to make sure that we are delivering on that audit."
DiZoglio said she plans be working along advocates on the ballot initiative in her personal capacity, not in her official role as auditor. Under state law, she can't use taxpayer-funded resources, including her staff, to advocate for the referendum.
"This would bring the issue directly to the voters," she said in an interview. "The ballot initiative will make it crystal clear to legislative leaders that voters expect them to be accountable just like every other state entity."
Last month, Dizoglio announced that she’s pursuing a legal challenge against the House and Senate, and sent a memo to Attorney General Andrea Campbell asking for her support.
DiZoglio argues in the legal memo that the Legislature is considered a “legislative department” of the state government, giving the auditor power to investigate the workings of the House and Senate.
She points out that 113 audits have been conducted of the Legislature in the past 150 years, but more recently auditors have been reluctant to investigate it.
House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, and Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, have so far blocked her efforts to conduct the investigation into the House and Senate’s often opaque inner workings, calling the proposed audit "unconstitutional" and claiming it would violate separation of powers.
In a response to DiZoglio’s request to audit the House, Mariano wrote that her claims of legal authority to conduct the audit are “entirely without legal support or precedent” and would be "wholly unnecessary" given that the public has access to the chambers financial records.
DiZoglio, a Democrat, campaigned last year on a platform that included a pledge to audit the Legislature, saying the move is part of a broader effort to improve transparency and accountability in state government.
She has pointed out that the Legislature’s claims it's exempt from the state's public records and open meeting laws — along with the courts and governor's office — has consistently earned Massachusetts state government failing grades from First Amendment groups.
"Right now, bills are being voted on in the dark of night, committee votes are not being made public, even legislators sometimes don't have the opportunity to read bills upwards of 100 pages or more until just before the vote is being taken," DiZoglio said in recent remarks.
DiZoglio launched her review of the Legislature in March, but says she hasn't been able to get access to individuals and records her office needs for a forensic investigation.
"The pushback from legislative leaders has made those efforts very challenging," she said. "If the Speaker and Senate President are denying access to documents we're requesting and refusing to answer questions, that really doesn't serve the taxpayers."
Gov. Maura Healey, a fellow Democrat, has so far declined to get involved in the intra-party feud over the audit.
If the issue does end up on the ballot, DiZoglio says she believes there would be broad, bipartisan support for requiring the audit.
"People want to know that their officials are not playing games with their taxpayer dollars," she said. "They want to know that they can trust their elected officials."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.