Salem, Mass. Mayor, and candidate for lieutenant governor, Kim Driscoll speaks during the state's Democratic party convention, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Worcester, Mass. Massachusetts Attorney General and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey is poised to make history with her running mate, Driscoll, by becoming the first two-woman governor/lieutenant governor ticket elected to lead any state. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)