BOSTON — State education leaders are mulling over a plan to grant provisional licenses to certain teachers, along with other policy changes aimed at helping public school districts address a chronic shortage of educators.
The proposal, discussed by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday, would create provisional licenses for special education and other fields, and allow educators to meet basic qualifications by demonstrating their knowledge of the field, as opposed to taking a required course or seminar.
Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said the state is trying to balance a pressing need to fill widespread teaching vacancies with maintaining key qualifications for education jobs. He said hiring special education and ESL teachers has been especially difficult for school districts.
"What we're trying to do is be a little more flexible than we were in the past ... to deal with this issue and make sure that classes are fully staffed," Riley told board members. "We're trying to be creative in the approaches that we're using."
Riley said the changes, which would likely be temporary, are needed to address a shortage of educators that has many school districts struggling to recruit and retain staff. The ed board is soliciting public comment on the proposal ahead of a June vote on the changes.
In February, the education board approved a similar plan to grant provisional licenses to principals and vice principals, allowing them to get to work before they complete the required Performance Assessment for Licensure evaluation.
The board also extended a pilot program allowing alternative assessments for administrators to demonstrate their knowledge of communication and literacy skills, and creating a new military spouse license for school administration.
Many communities are searching for principals and administrators, in addition to trying to fill vacancies for teachers, paraprofessionals, and other staff.
Massachusetts isn’t alone in this struggle. A multi-part special report, "Leaving the Classroom," by Eagle-Tribune parent company, CNHI, examined the growing shortage of teachers in several states and found they are leaving the profession for a plethora of reasons.
Among them, low pay and benefits, over-testing, dwindling financial resources for public schools, stressful working conditions, and a general lack of respect for educators.
A 2022 poll conducted by the National Education Association found that "educator burnout" was the top reason for teachers considering leaving the profession, with 90% of more than 3,600 respondents saying it was a "very serious" issue for them.
That included residual stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as unfilled job openings that led to more work for remaining teachers, pollsters found.
Education Board member Darlene Lombos echoed the view of many teachers' unions that there isn't necessarily a shortage of teachers.
"There isn't necessarily a labor shortage — there are workers that are not getting paid the benefits and wages that they deserve, so they're using their feet to leave this profession," she told fellow board members. "There's plenty of people who want to work, and we just need to provide opportunities and pathways for them to do so."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.