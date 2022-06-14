BOSTON -- Opponents of a law authorizing state drivers licenses for undocumented immigrants want to repeal the measure before it goes into effect next year.
Encouraged by Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl and his running mate for lieutenant governor, Leah Cole Allen, critics of the recently approved Work and Family Mobility law began gathering signatures on a petition to put a repeal question before the state's voters in the November elections.
Diehl initiated the effort with a recent statement saying he and Allen would "support" a statewide referendum to repeal the new law, if proposed.
He argues that the law, if it goes into effect in July 2023, would "seriously undermine the safety and security of Massachusetts residents and threaten the integrity of our elections."
"This bill is a bad bill," the former state lawmaker said. "We must exercise all available options to make sure this bill does not become law."
Diehl's campaign says the initiative has been taken up a group of volunteers led by Maureen Maloney, a Milford woman whose 23-year-old son was killed in 2011 after being hit and dragged by a truck driven by an undocumented immigrant.
The repeal effort is also supported by the state Republican Party, which argues that the new law will encourage more people to enter the U.S. illegally.
"Instances of human trafficking, fentanyl distribution, and voter fraud will now increase because the Democrats caved in order pander to the far-left open borders lobby," MassGOP chairman Jim Lyons said in a recent statement.
Under the new rules, immigrants without legal residency status can only acquire standard driver’s licenses, not federally authorized REAL ID-compliant versions. Applicants will still be required to produce at least two official identity documents. They will also need to prove Massachusetts residency to get a driver’s license.
Democrats, who have super majorities in the House and Senate, pushed the bill through the Legislature amid opposition from Republican lawmakers and even some members of their own party.
Supporters of the law say it will improve public safety and the livelihoods of the undocumented motorists who are already driving on the state’s roadways.
Critics say the new law lacks basic safeguards to prevent abuses and would unfairly reward people who are living in the United States illegally.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed the bill last month, citing concerns about the ability of the state Registry of Motor Vehicles to verify the identity of people seeking a license, and the possibility that the move could inadvertently authorize undocumented immigrants to register and vote in state and local elections.
But the Legislature moved quickly to override Baker's objections, mustering the two-thirds vote needed to make the proposal a law. Republicans and a handful of Democrats voted against the veto override during sessions last week.
With its passage, Massachusetts becomes the 17th state, including Connecticut and Vermont, to allow residents to get a driver’s license or permit regardless of immigration status, supporters say.
Speaking to reporters Monday, Baker declined to say whether he would support the repeal effort, but reiterated his opposition to the new law.
"I've made it pretty clear what my rationale was for vetoing the bill," he said. "If people gather enough signatures to put it on the ballot, then the public will have a say in it, but I'm not familiar with the process."
Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, defended the law Monday before gathering with supporters of the changes to celebrate the bill's passage.
"I still believe that this bill will dramatically increase public safety," Spilka told reporters. "People will have to learn the rules of the road, they will have to have insurance, there will be less fleeing the scene of accidents and less accidents."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
