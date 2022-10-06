BOSTON — Employers are still struggling to find workers amid a prolonged hiring crunch, according to a new report by a national business group.
The survey of employers by the National Federation of Independent Businesses found that nearly half of all businesses couldn’t hire enough workers in September, while more than 23% of available positions went unfilled – a 48-year high.
About 42% of business owners have openings for skilled workers and 22% have openings for unskilled labor, the report notes.
Business leaders in Massachusetts say the latest data shows the shortage is continuing to drag on the state’s economic recovery.
"It’s frustrating to witness employers agonizing over filling open positions as the Massachusetts unemployment rate slowly ticks upward and over 135,000 Massachusetts residents remain unemployed," said Chris Carlozzi, the group’s state director in Massachusetts.
"Even as small businesses owners continue to increase compensation for workers, they still report finding qualified workers as their top concern," he added.
The survey found at least 89% of owners hiring or trying to hire reported few or no qualified applicants for open positions.
Business leaders say the reasons behind the worker shortage is complicated, but has long-term implications in hard-hit industries like healthcare and early education.
Many suggest the dynamic is more of a churn in the labor force as the pool of available workers look for advancement and higher-paying jobs.
Some workers are permanently leaving the labor force, and others are moving around between positions to get better pay, benefits and other hiring perks.
For employers, the hiring crunch means having to provide more incentives such as signing bonuses and competitive pay to attract new candidates.
Gov. Charlie Baker has invested $200 million to develop a regional program to retrain unemployed and underemployed workers in the hardest-hit industries by the pandemic into new career pathways to meet employer demands. Funding for the plan comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The Baker administration has also launched a “FutureSkills” campaign to address the mismatch and get displaced people back into the workforce.
Massachusetts isn't alone in the struggle to find workers to fill vacancies.
Nationwide, the number of job openings fell in August to 10.1 million, down from 11.2 million in July, according to NFIB's report. But job openings continue to exceed the number of unemployed workers, those looking for a job.
Meanwhile, the labor force participation rate is still 1 percentage point below where it was in February 2020, the report noted.
There are 6.1 million presumed job searchers and many more openings, NFIB said.
"The worker shortage remains challenging for many small business owners nationwide," Bill Dunkelberg, NFIB's chief economist, wrote in the report. "Staffing shortages have limited small business owners’ ability to fully take advantage of current sales opportunities and they continue to adjust business operations to compensate."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
