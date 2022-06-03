BOSTON -- Parents of children under 5 might not have to wait much longer to get their youngsters vaccinated against COVID-19, with federal health agencies poised to decide on authorizing pediatric vaccines for the last -- and youngest -- age group.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to make its decision on Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 shots for infants through preschoolers this month after the agency’s committee of independent experts reviews data from clinical trials.
Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said the Biden administration will initially make 10 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available to states, pharmacies and community health centers. States can begin placing their orders as early as Friday, he said.
"We're going to ship doses out as fast as possible," Jha said during the White House briefing on Thursday. "We’re going to make sure that supply is always meeting demand. And we’re going to do everything we can to make it easy for providers and parents alike to get their kids vaccinated."
He said it will take time to get the program up and running, adding that if FDA approval is granted, shots could be going into arms by June 21. He said the Biden administration's focus will be on making the process "as easy as possible for working parents and their families."
"We have asked states to distribute the initial tranche of doses to their highest-priority sites, including those serving the highest-risk children and hardest-to-reach areas," Jha said. "And we've also asked them to prioritize sites that can handle large volumes, such as children's hospitals."
In February, the companies delayed a request for the FDA to authorize their COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids until April. At the time, the companies cited the need for more data on the effectiveness of a lower-dose regimen for younger children.
The delay has frustrated parents and caregivers who’ve been waiting for the authorization for them to get their kids vaccinated. Children 5 and under are the only age group that hasn't been cleared to receive the COVID-19 vaccines. Kids ages 5 to 11 were the most recent, after receiving FDA authorization in November.
While young children have been spared the worst health impacts of COVID-19, public health officials say they can still get infected and spread the disease.
They are also vulnerable to pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, a post-infection complication of COVID-19 that involves serious symptoms.
If the FDA's advisory committee approves the request to authorize the vaccines for younger kids following its June 15 meeting, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would still need to issue its recommendations before doses could be distributed to states.
Data submitted by the companies to the FDA as part of its request for emergency authorization show that the vaccines are highly effective in younger people.
Pfizer said in clinical trials its three-dose vaccine for children ages 6 months through 4 years old was 80% effective at preventing severe illness from COVID-19.
Moderna said its two-dose vaccine was about 51% effective against infection in children under 2 and about 37% effective among those 2 through 5.
Both companies say the pediatric vaccines have also proven effective in reducing serve infections from the highly contagious omicron variant.
Medical experts say reaching the youngest age group is crucial to the nation's effort to vaccinate as many people as possible to reduce the risk of infection.
"When you have a small cohort of susceptibles, it provides a reservoir that could infect other people," said Dr. Carole Allen, a pediatrician and past president of the Massachusetts Medical Society. "It also disproportionately impacts that group and means they can't fully participate in things, because they aren't protected."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
