BOSTON -- The number of weapons seized by police under the state's 'red flag' law has plummeted in recent years, as gun control advocates call for a new campaign to promote the protections in the wake of mass shootings across the country.
The law was used to confiscate firearms belonging to eight people last year, one less than in 2020 and a decline of more than 50% from 2019, when 19 so-called "extreme risk protection orders" were issued, according to the state Trial Court.
In all, there have been 48 extreme risk petitions filed under the 2018 state law, which was passed in the wake of previous school shootings nationally.
The statute allows police, friends or relatives of a legal gun owner to seek an order if they believe that person poses a risk to themselves or others. The order gives police authority to temporarily confiscate someone's firearms and ammunition.
Gun control advocates are concerned that the number of petitions under the law lags behind other states that have similar laws on the books.
To be sure, courthouses were closed to the public in March 2020 and remained closed throughout much of 2021, due to public health precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which likely deterred some people from filing requests.
Local police chiefs also have the authority to seek a court order to temporarily confiscate weapons belonging to someone undergoing a mental health crisis.
But advocates say many people don't know about the new law, which is likely a major factor.
"This is a law that can save lives, when it's utilized," Angus McQuilken, a longtime gun control advocate and co-founder of the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence. "But people can only make use if this tool if they know about it."
He said advocates have been urging the state Department of Public Health to launch a public awareness campaign promoting the law, but haven't been successful.
"Publicity and awareness of this law needs to be a priority, similar to other public health campaigns," McQuilken said.
Similar to the process for a violence prevention order, those asking for an order under the 'red flag' law must show evidence someone intends to harm themselves or others. Individuals subject to an order can appeal.
Someone who seeks an order based on false information or to harass a gun owner can face fines from $2,500 to $5,000, and up to 2-1/2 years in jail.
The Trial Court's data shows that none of the requests filed to date have been deemed fraudulent.
Critics say the law lacks due process and threatens Second Amendment rights in a state with some of the toughest gun control laws in the nation. They say it also doesn't provide any extra mental health resources to prevent suicides by gun.
In Congress, lawmakers are considering a similar law in response to the wave of mass shootings in recent weeks, including a massacre at a Texas elementary school where an 18 year-old armed with an AR-15 rifle killed 19 students and two adults.
On Thursday, the House passed a 'red flag' law that would authorize federal courts to issue extreme risk protection orders. it would allow family members to request a federal court order that would block access to firearms for someone who is determined a danger to themselves or others by the court.
The measure is part of House Democrats' push on gun control following recent mass shootings, including universal background checks for firearm purchases and raising the legal age to buy certain semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21.
The fate of the proposals remains uncertain in the Senate amid staunch Republican opposition.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
