BOSTON -- Fewer guns involved in crimes and seized by Massachusetts police were originally sold legally by firearms dealers, according to new state data.
The state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security traced the origin of 177 of the 2,330 illegal guns taken off the streets by police in 2021 to the original sale by Massachusetts dealers.
A report by the agency shows the number of "crime guns" traced to local firearm dealers has been gradually decreasing since 2018, when 11.25% of the 1,946 weapons seized by police were reported lost or stolen. In 2021, about 7.6% of the 'crime guns' were traced to licensed dealers in the state.
More than 20% of the 'crime guns' seized by law enforcement between 2016 and 2021 were stolen or lost, according to the report. The origins of the remaining seized firearms were listed as "unknown" by authorities.
The agency's report identified dozens of businesses and the firearms they originally sold that were later tied to criminal activity.
At least 60 of the seized firearms were sold by Four Seasons, a Woburn-based gun and ammunition shop, the agency said. Another 17 firearms were sold by The Gun Parlor in Worcester, while 16 were sold by Guns Inc. in West Springfield.
Police are required to submit annual data on seizures of guns used in crimes as part of a 2014 law. The latest report — using local, state and federal firearms data — doesn't say what crimes were committed with the weapons or how the guns were recovered.
Nor does it show when the firearms were legally sold or how many people possessed them before they were confiscated by police.
State officials also acknowledge that the data does not reveal if the guns had been sold illegally or on a secondary market. Some may have been sold multiple times.
Gun control advocates have long claimed many illegal weapons come into Massachusetts from states with less-stringent gun-control laws, including New Hampshire and Maine. But the data show a sizable number are first sold in the state before finding their way into the hands of criminals.
Gun owners groups argue that the annual reports paint a misleading picture of the pipeline from legally purchased guns to crime and unfairly accuse legitimate retailers of contributing to criminal activity.
Overall, Massachusetts police agencies have reported 2,819 total firearms as lost or stolen to authorities from 2016 to 2021, including guns not used in crimes, according to the agency's report.
Locally, Haverhill police reported 17 firearms stolen in 2021.
Lynn reported 13, the report noted.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
