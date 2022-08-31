BOSTON — Three Democrats and two Republicans face off in Tuesday's primary in a wide-open race for Massachusetts' next lieutenant governor, a four-year job that operates largely in the shadows of the governor's office.
The decision by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito not to seek a third term sparked a scramble to fill the state’s No. 2 job that attracted a larger-than-normal field of contenders. But the field has narrowed to five candidates.
On the Democratic ticket, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, state Sen. Eric Lesser, D-Longmeadow, and Rep. Tami Gouveia, D-Acton, are seeking the party's nomination to team up as a running mate to Democrat Maura Healey, who is unopposed for governor on Tuesday's ballot.
Meanwhile, two Republicans — former state representative Leah Allen of Danvers, and Kate Campanale, a former state lawmaker from Spencer — will appear on the GOP ballot for the second-in-command job. Both have already teamed up with GOP candidates for governor, who will also face-off in Tuesday's primary.
While the scope and power of the job are limited, candidates say they have big plans to make the state’s No. 2 elected office relevant. They’ve spent several months making their case to voters.
During a televised WBUR CitySpace debate earlier this month, the Democrats running for the job sparred over issues ranging from their political experience and progressive credentials to their plans for fixing the beleaguered MBTA system.
Driscoll has stressed her 16 years of experience as Salem's mayor that she says included managing the city's COVID-19 pandemic response and recovery, addressing social and racial equity issues, climate change adaption, and working to build more affordable housing.
"These aren't just talking points for me," Driscoll said in remarks during the WBUR debate. "They're issues I work on every single day."
Lesser has emphasized his previous work for the Obama administration and with the state government on issues such as transportation, child care and housing.
"I'm also the only candidate from outside of I-495, and it's important to have a perspective of our entire state, including bringing the perspective of some of our underserved regions," he said in remarks.
Gouveia, a social worker, argues that the No. 2 position could help improve public health in the state as it deals with the lingering impact of the pandemic.
"I believe that we need leaders in the corner office who are putting our health, well-being and dignity at the center of decision-making, " she said. "If we don't invest in human services and mental health care and child care, we will not be able to get our economy on track and keep it on track."
All three of the Democrats agree largely on issues such as their support for a new law authorizing drivers licenses for undocumented immigrants, calling the Legislature back into session to take up tax relief and improving public transportation.
Republicans Allen and Campanale have also squared off over issues ranging from fixing bridges and roadways to their electability in the deep-blue state, where Democrats outnumber Republicans and hold a majority of elected offices.
Like their chosen "running mates" for governor, both have starkly different views on the best path forward for the state and how they would govern if elected.
Campanale, the "running mate" of Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Doughty, argues that their campaign offers the best shot at keeping the governor's office under Republican control, but is also better suited to work with the Democratic controlled Legislature.
"It would be detrimental to allow our state to resort to one-party rule," she said during a recent debate. "But to be effective, Beacon Hill needs a necessary friction that comes with a healthy exchange of ideas from both sides of the aisle."
Allen, a registered nurse, is running alongside former Whitman state lawmaker and gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl. The duo have campaigned on protecting personal freedoms, rolling back COVID-19 vaccine mandates and cutting taxes.
"We're standing up for the people of Massachusetts," she said. "We're here to protect your wallet, protect your freedoms, protect your children in school, and make sure that parents have a voice."
Even though candidates for governor and lieutenant governor run separately in party primaries, winners are matched on the general election ballot.
In 2006, Democrats had a contested primary for lieutenant governor, and Deval Patrick ended up paired with Tim Murray, of Worcester.
Attorney General Maura Healey, the lone Democrat running for governor in the November election, hasn't said whom she favors for a second-in-command among the current field of contenders.
Besides filling in for the governor, the only other required duty is serving on the 10-member Executive Council, which usually meets once a week and votes on judicial nominations and pardons.
Whomever is elected gets an office in the historic Statehouse and a salary of $165,000 — among the highest for a lieutenant governor in the country, according to the nonprofit Council on State Governments.
Political observers say the lieutenant governor’s job is often a springboard for higher office, which is why the field of candidates is usually crowded.
When Gov. Bill Weld stepped down in 1997, Lt. Gov. Paul Cellucci moved into the corner office. When Cellucci was tapped to become U.S. Ambassador to Canada in 2001, Jane Swift took the helm.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
