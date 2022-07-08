U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn speaks, as U.S. Reps., from left, Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., listen, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington in 2019. A federal judge sentenced David George Hannon to three years of probation and a $7,000 fine for sending an email threatening to kill the congresswomen after the news conference.