North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.