BOSTON — A long-shot Texas Republican presidential candidate has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to keep former President Donald Trump off next year’s Massachusetts ballot.
The legal challenge by John Anthony Castro, which is expected to be filed by Monday in U.S. District Court in Boston, argues that a rarely used clause of the 14th Amendment of U.S. Constitution prevents Trump from being elected to a second term, over his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.
Castro, who has filed similar legal challenges in New Hampshire and more than a dozen other states, expects a flurry of legal maneuvers in multiple federal court circuits over the next few weeks, but predicts the issue will ultimately land before the U.S. Supreme Court.
"The Supreme Court, when they take up this case, is going to settle this issue, not just for the 14 states where I filed it, but for all 50 states," he said Friday. "If not they're going to have this patchwork of circuits saying different things."
The 14th Amendment, approved by Congress in 1866 to help ensure civil rights for freed slaves, also bars from office anyone who once took an oath to uphold the Constitution but then "engaged" in "insurrection or rebellion" against it.
Trump, the front-runner in a crowded field of GOP candidates, is facing four criminal trials, including one over his alleged role in the Capitol attack.
Liberal groups have been pushing for more than a year for secretaries of state to make a commitment to honor the clause by keeping Trump off the ballot.
In some blue states, including Maine and Connecticut, Democratic secretaries of state are conducting preemptive reviews of whether the 14th Amendment clause bars Trump from the ballot.
Earlier this year, the Newton-based Free Speech for People wrote to Secretary of State Bill Galvin and other elections officials in other states urging them not certify Trump for the ballot. The nonpartisan group has vowed to file legal challenges if states put Trump on the ballot.
So far, Galvin hasn't said if he will certify Trump for the ballot if the move is challenged. A Galvin spokeswoman said recently that it would be "premature" to make determinations about candidate eligibility, citing "the constantly evolving legal situation" and unsettled field of candidates.
Trump has denied wrongdoing in the Jan. 6 insurrection, and pleaded not guilty to criminal charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
If Trump is knocked off the ballot in key battleground states like Pennsylvania or Michigan it would likely doom his chances of winning back the White House next year.
Republicans argue that it should ultimately be the voters who decide who appears on the ballot.
Thomas Hodgson, a former Bristol County Sheriff and Trump’s Massachusetts campaign chairman, says efforts to prevent the former president from appearing on the ballot amount to "election interference" and would be challenged.
To be sure, Trump remains extremely popular among the state’s Republicans, with recent internal polling by the Massachusetts Republican Party showing the former New York real estate mogul with strong support among GOP members.
MassGOP chairwoman Amy Carnevale has shrugged off the potential impact of 14th Amendment challenges, saying she is "confident" Trump will be on the state’s ballot next year.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.