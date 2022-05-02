BOSTON -- Environmentalists are urging the state to join an investigation into the petroleum industry over its alleged role in fueling a global plastic pollution crisis.
Last week, California's attorney general subpoenaed ExxonMobil as part of a broader probe into whether the industry encouraged the development of petroleum-based plastic products while minimizing the harm to the environment and public health.
California's AG Rob Bonta has accused Exxon of "greenwashing" the public and claims it has for years engaged in unfair competition and deceptive business practices.
But the move has Massachusetts environmental groups calling on Attorney General Maura Healey to sign onto the investigation.
Janet Domenitz, executive director of the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group, said more than 90% of plastic is never recycled and said the petroleum industry has misled consumers into "believing we can recycle our way out of this crisis."
"Plastic waste ends up clogging our landfills and polluting our environment," she said. "Micro-plastics have been found in our blood, potentially exposing us to harmful chemicals and additives."
Ben Hellerstein, state director of Environment Massachusetts, said marine life and natural ecosystems are paying a price for an "unchecked plastic waste crisis" that is polluting the nation's rivers and waterways.
"Nothing we use for a few minutes should be allowed to pollute our environment for hundreds of years," Hellerstein said.
Healey, who is seeking the Democratic party's nomination to run for governor, is already embroiled in a major court fight with ExxonMobil over its alleged role in the climate crisis.
In 2019, Healey led a multi-state lawsuit against the company over allegations that it deceived consumers about the threat of environmental degradation from fossil fuel consumption. The outcome of that legal challenge is pending.
Healey spokeswoman Chloe Gotsis said the AG's office "welcome California's efforts to investigate the fossil fuel industry’s role in the plastics pollution crisis."
"Fossil fuel companies have a long track record of dirtying our air and worsening the climate emergency and then lying about the dangers of their products," she said. "State actions to hold the fossil fuel industry accountable for deceiving consumers, like our own case against ExxonMobil, have never been more important."
The AG's office says it has also advocated for stepped up federal monitoring and tighter regulations to help curb plastic waste and pollution.
In a statement, Exxon called California's investigation "meritless" and said the company is focused on solutions to expanding large-scale recycling efforts with states.
The American Chemical Council called the probe "misguided" and said the industry is "focused on efforts to improve plastics recycling and provide meaningful results."
"Plastics improve our cars’ fuel efficiency, reduce our homes’ heating and cooling needs, enable solar panels and wind energy, and prevent food waste," the group said.
The council said it supports efforts to require all plastic packaging in the U.S. by 2030 to include at least 30% recycled plastic and making producers responsible for packaging to help increase recycling.
In Massachusetts, environmental groups are pushing to ban single-use plastic bags and drinking straws, and are urging lawmakers to update the state's 40-year-old bottle deposit law to recycle more glass and plastic bottles.
Massachusetts is one of 10 states — including Maine, Connecticut and Vermont — with deposit laws. The Bay State’s 5-cent bottle deposit was enacted in 1983 and allows redemption centers to deduct processing fees from refunds.
Environmental groups say only 42% of beverage containers sold in Massachusetts are covered by the current deposit law. They argue that updating the law will keep more plastic and glass out of regional landfills and incinerators to help the state meet its ambitious goals to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
