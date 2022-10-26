BOSTON -- Business groups on either side of the proposed millionaires tax are making final pitches to undecided voters with less than two weeks until the election.
Question 1 on the Nov. 8 ballot will ask Massachusetts voters to amend the state Constitution to set a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income above $1 million. The money would be earmarked for education and transportation projects.
On Wednesday, several business groups opposed to the ballot question held a live-streamed briefing where they talked about the potential impact on businesses from the proposed surtax.
The No on 1 coalition, which includes business groups, chambers of commerce, hoteliers, developers and tax watchdog groups, argues that the proposed surtax on the state's top earners would be "one of the state’s highest income tax increases in history," affecting tens of thousands of residents and business owners.
They said it would also impact "pass-through" businesses — such as limited liability and "S" corporations -- where profits are passed to the owners’ personal tax filings and business income is taxed at personal rates, not just millionaires.
"Roughly 80% of our small business members are pass-through entities," said Chris Carlozzi, state director of the Massachusetts chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business, a member of the coalition. "And despite what proponents claim, this tax hike will indeed impact those businesses."
Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachuetts, said the proposed surtax would discourage entrepreneurship and add to the mounting financial burden of business owners who are dealing with rising labor costs, higher unemployment insurance and health care costs and other economic pressures.
"I'm concerned not only with impact of this tax on the state's current small businesses, but the future entrepreneurs and risk-takers," Hurst said.
But a coalition of groups backing the proposed surtax pushed back on those claims, trotting out a list of about 100 businesses they say support the amendment.
The group Fair Share for Massachusetts also pointed to a new report by the left-leaning Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center showing that most businesses would pay nothing under the new tax.
Less than 3 percent of all business owners in Massachusetts have taxable personal income over $1 million that would be subject to the tax, the group said.
"The billionaires and corporate lobbyists who oppose Question 1 have spent millions trying to scare business owners and mislead voters by claiming that it is a tax on businesses, but that’s not true," Gerly Adrien, the group's business director, said in a statement.
Estimates suggest the new tax could drum up between $1.3 million to $2 billion a year to improve schools, expand child care, and fix crumbling roads and bridges.
Backers of the "millionaires tax" -- which include labor unions, transit groups and advocates for low-income residents -- argue the state’s top earners can afford to dig deeper into their pockets to drum up more money for fixing roads and bridges and providing more revenue for public schools.
But opponents argue the tax would hurt the state's competitiveness, drive away the wealthy and put a drag on the economy as the state recovers from the pandemic.
Much of the debate over the millionaires’ tax has focused on whether the state Legislature could divert funding from the tax for purposes other than education and transportation. Critics of the tax say there’s no guarantee, but supporters say the spending would be constitutionally required if voters approve the measure.
But the two sides have also sparred over whether the proposed tax would impact the sales of homes in Massachusetts valued at more than $1 million.
The question survived a legal challenge before the Supreme Judicial Court, which rejected a lawsuit filed by business groups claiming the move is unconstitutional.
Both sides have raised collectively more than $23 million, which has been used to fund a barrage of digital, radio and TV advertising to sway undecided voters.
A recent MassINC poll showed overwhelming support — about 70% — among likely Massachusetts voters for approving the proposed surtax.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
