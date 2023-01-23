BOSTON — Civil liberties groups are urging state and local education officials to push back against “coordinated” efforts to ban books, warning that pulling any controversial titles from libraries could run afoul of anti-discriminations laws.
In a letter to the state’s public school districts, the Massachusetts chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders cited a recent uptick in library book challenges from parents and conservative groups targeting titles related to LGBTQ issues, communities of color, and other marginalized groups.
“These demands fray the bonds of trust and cooperation among parents, schools, and students,” the groups wrote. “They track politicized and partisan narratives in the larger culture, and regularly focus on books that discuss or depict the experiences and history of members of LGBTQ+ communities and/or communities of color.”
The groups called on school officials to “take a stand against censorship and protect student access” by “resisting calls to remove books from school libraries.” But they also hinted at legal challenges over book banning efforts.
“Removing books that reflect the experiences of members of LGBTQ+ communities and communities of color is inconsistent with our state and federal legal protections and may constitute unlawful discrimination,” they wrote. “Massachusetts law protects the right to equality in the educational experience.”
Carol Rose, the ACLU of MA’s executive director, said civil liberties advocates are responding to what views as a “coordinated attack” from book banning groups that is harming students and stifling free speech.
“Book bans in school and public libraries — places that are central to our abilities to explore ideas, encounter new perspectives, and learn to think for ourselves — are misguided attempts to try to suppress that right,” she said.
In the letter to school administrators, the ACLU and GLAD ticked off a litany of court rulings which determined that efforts to ban books in school libraries violate the right to receive information, “which is protected by constitutional and statutory free speech guarantees.”
“Courts too have recognized that the fact that some parents who do not want their children to read certain books cannot justify depriving other students of their rights of access,” the groups wrote.
To be sure, Massachusetts librarians are fielding a dramatic uptick in the number of book challenges from parents and outside groups who are upset about what they view as inappropriate content on sexuality and racism for younger readers.
A recent survey conducted by the Massachusetts Library Association found that informal challenges, disruptions and objections “quadrupled” between 2021 and 2022.
More than 100 libraries that responded to the group’s annual survey reported at least 78 book challenges so far this year — up from only 20 last year.
Among the top titles identified in challenges were LGBTQ and gender themed works, according to the association, including “It Feels Good to Be Yourself” by Theresa Thorn, “Jay’s Gay Agenda” by Jason June and “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe.
Details about the number of books that are challenged — or whether the efforts are successful — remain anecdotal. It’s not clear how many books, if any, are ultimately pulled from shelves of the estimated 1,600 public libraries across the state.
Locally, the “culture war” fights are playing out at contentious school committee hearings and in cyberspace with parents and conservative groups filing “challenges” to get the materials removed.
Parent groups contend they’re not looking to ban books but are pushing back against what they see as an inappropriate focus on social issues and emotional learning over a traditional education, and the introduction of sexually explicit books in middle and high school libraries.
Nationally, documented book challenges rose from 273 to 1,597 between 2020 and 2021 — a more than 400% increase, according to the American Library Association.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.