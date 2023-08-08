BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey issued an emergency order aimed at helping the state deal with an influx of asylum seekers following a surge of immigration along the southern border.
Healey said the order issued Tuesday will allow the state to request more federal funding and resources to provide temporary housing, food and other support, diverting resources to cities and towns to support an estimated 20,000 individuals who are currently being cared for by the state and nonprofit groups.
"The number of individuals and families coming into our state is unprecedented," Healey told reporters at a briefing. "These numbers are being driven by a surge of new arrivals in our country who’ve been through some of the hardest journeys imaginable. They are the face of the international migrant crisis."
In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Healey said the state is spending about $45 million a week to provide shelter, food and other necessities for asylum seekers, with an estimated 100 new families arriving every day.
"Although Massachusetts is adding shelter units every week, without extraordinary measures, we fear we will be unable to add capacity fast enough to place eligible families safely into shelter," Healey wrote. "Simply put, we do not have the tools we need to meet the demand for emergency shelter."
Healey also called on the Biden administration to expedite work authorization for migrants to help them provide for themselves and ease the financial pressure on state and local governments. She said the process can take several months, preventing them from finding work.
"The truth is our new arrivals are eager to work," she said. "The last thing they want to do is be dependent, and we can frankly use their help at this time."
Healey said churches, synagogues and other houses of worship are providing housing and food for migrants. But she is also appealing to Massachusetts residents to take migrants into their private residences, pitching it as a way to help the city and themselves during tough economic times.
The Healey administration has also created the Massachusetts Migrant Families Relief Fund, which will be overseen by the United Way. The fund has already received two major donations from corporations, Healey said.
Massachusetts has seen an influx of migrants amid a surge of immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border, which prompted the Healey administration to create a new immigration services program to help coordinate efforts to provide housing, food, and other assistance to the new arrivals.
Under Massachusetts’ right to shelter law, the state is required to provide emergency housing to individuals regardless of their immigration status. Healey said on Monday that she has no plans to seek changes to the law, despite calls from some to ease the restrictions.
"Our homeless shelters are maxed out. Hotels across the state have been converted to shelters. And the problem is growing on a daily basis," said state Rep. Peter Durant, R-Spencer in a statement calling on Healey to push for a repeal of the shelter law.
"Worse yet, all of this assistance is being taken away from our legal residents and it is a potential safety risk for the children," Durant added.
Members of the state's all-Democrat congressional delegation have joined Healey in pushing for more federal funding, and expedited federal work authorization for migrants, in part to help ease the financial burden on the state of providing assistance to new arrivals.
So far, the state has received little help from the federal government. Congress earmarked $800 million in a federal spending bill approved in December to provide grant money to local governments and nonprofit groups to assist the homeless and newly arrived migrants. Massachusetts has only received $877,000, according to the federal agency.
The conservative Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance accused Healey, a Democrat, of "ignoring" President Joe Biden's "open border" immigration policies for "political reasons" and said the state's taxpayers are now "paying the very high economic cost."
"The president’s failure is resulting in catastrophic consequences for illegal immigrants and the communities in Massachusetts and around the country that are expected to foot the bill and deal with the logistical nightmare, pulling away our limited resources," MassFiscal spokesman Paul Craney said in a statement.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.