BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey is pledging to build more housing, expand the workforce, improve transportation, and push for tax relief to help improve the state's competitiveness.
Speaking to a gathering of business leaders at a Boston hotel Thursday, Healey touted the state's strong economic position and said it has become a hub for academic research, hi-tech innovations, and a highly skilled labor pool that gives it a built-in advantage over other states.
"Our growth, our innovation, our know-how, has made Massachusetts a world-class leader," the Democrat said in remarks at the Boston Newton Marriott. "Coming out of the pandemic, we've proven our companies are resilient, adaptive and actually have worked to save lives."
But Healey acknowledged the state faces myriad challenges, especially when it comes to the high the cost of living.
"We have to have to be honest about the realities: The fact is, Massachusetts is expensive," Healey said at the event organized by the pro-business group Associated Industries of Massachusetts. "High housing costs, high childcare costs, high electricity costs and unreliable transportation."
Healey said a key issue for her administration will be building more housing to ease chronic shortages that have driven up housing and rental costs.
"There isn't a region that isn't suffering," she said. "Rents are too high, housing costs are too high. We need to build more housing. Period."
Healey also mentioned the need for tax reform, saying her administration is working with legislative leaders on proposals that could come up for consideration this year.
"We need tax reform, we need tax relief," she said. "Making Massachusetts more competitive and attractive means doing just that."
Business leaders were rankled over a package of tax reforms that failed to make it across the finish line in the previous legislative session, despite a major push by then- Gov. Charlie Baker and broad support in the Democratic-controlled Legislature. The plan included a buffet of permanent tax cuts, such as increasing the rental deduction cap, expanding senior circuit breaker tax credits, and overhauling the estate, or “death” tax.
As a gubernatorial candidate, Healey pitched her own tax-cut plan that called for a $600 per child tax credit she said would benefit more than 700,000 eligible families.
Speaking to reporters at Thursday's event, Healey suggested tax reform might be included in her preliminary budget proposal, which is due by early March.
In her remarks, Healey also noted the recently approved millionaires' tax — which was widely criticized by business groups — arguing that money from the 4% tax on individuals income over $1 million will ultimately make the state more attractive to investors and young families.
She also spoke about the need to boost the state's labor force amid chronic shortages of workers that have impacted industries from healthcare and manufacturing, to education and research and development.
"Our growing industries need more trained workers," she said. "There are businesses with thousands of jobs available ... in every corner of our state, but they are unfilled because we need more people with the skills to fill them. This has really reached a crisis point for our economy."
The governor also touted a nearly $1 billion bond bill, which she filed last week, that calls for borrowing hundreds of millions of dollars to build new housing, redevelop cities and towns, and fix potholed roads and decaying bridges.
The plan would also leverage some of that borrowing to go after competitive federal infrastructure grants.
"This is really important funding that could really help us take off here in Massachusetts," Healey said. "And I want us competing at new historic levels for this kind of funding."
Healey said a part of boosting the state's image is "telling the stories" of innovative businesses that are on the cutting edge of life- and bio-science and other industries.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
