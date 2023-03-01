BOSTON — Democratic Gov. Maura Healey is reviving a controversial plan, twice rejected by the Legislature, to make phone calls free for state prisoners.
Tucked into an outside section of Healey's $55.5 billion spending plan, unveiled on Wednesday, is a proposal to tap into $20 million in previously allocated funds to provide up to 1,000 minutes a month of free phone calls for inmates at state prisons and correctional facilities.
Healey, who supported the move as the state's Attorney General, said she believes such a program is important to help keep families connected. She said the prison calls can be a financial hardship for some families, even with the state reducing the charges.
"I understand the importance of helping to build those connections between people who are incarcerated and their families on the outside," Healey said at a Wednesday briefing. "We felt that the money was available, and that we could deal with the entities that are under our control."
The proposal is similar to one pushed by progressive Democratic lawmakers in previous sessions, which was twice rejected by the Legislature and former Republican governor. That plan had called for the state to reimburse county sheriffs for offering free phone calls.
Last year, then-Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed the provision from the fiscal year 2023 budget and sent a proposed amendment to lawmakers saying he would approve the free calls if they agreed to his proposal to update the state’s pretrial bail laws.
But lawmakers overrode the governor's objections and didn't include the funding in the spending package.
In 2018, Massachusetts families spent an estimated $25 million on phone calls to incarcerated relatives, according to the advocacy group Worth Rises, which estimates that correctional facilities received about $7 million in commissions.
While the state Department of Correction charges .12 to .14 cents per minute for calls, some sheriffs have charged up to .40 cents per minute, advocates say.
Two years ago, sheriffs announced an agreement to provide inmates with 10 minutes of free phone calls per week and to charge no more than .14 cents per minute afterward.
But they have resisted calls to make them free, arguing the money from commissions funds services while offsetting the burden to taxpayers.
Advocates say the commission system is forcing low-income families to subsidize the prison system where their loved ones are being held.
Last May, the state's Supreme Judicial Court issued a ruling that allows county sheriffs to continue charging inmates and their families for the communications.
The case stemmed from a lawsuit, filed by former inmates and others, over fees charged to inmates for calls that plaintiffs called an "illegal kickback scheme" driving up costs for inmates and their families, and restricting their ability to communicate with lawyers and their loved ones.
Plaintiffs had argued that a 2009 law bringing county sheriffs under the state’s regulatory umbrella doesn’t allow them to charge exorbitant fees or collect commissions from prisoners’ phone calls.
But justices sided with then-Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson that state law allows charges for the calls. Hodgson lost his reelection bid in the Nov. 8 elections.
The push for free prison calls is also backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, which says phone calls are a “lifeline” for people who are incarcerated.
"Affordable phone calls provide a crucial connection for incarcerated people and their loved ones, and improve outcomes for them and their communities," Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, said in a recent statement.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
