BOSTON — Democrat Maura Healey sailed to victory in Massachusetts governor’s race on Tuesday, soundly defeating Republican Geoff Diehl to become the first woman and openly gay candidate to win the state’s top elected post.
Healey and her running mate Kim Driscoll, a Salem Democrat, had more than 60% of the vote against Republican challenger Diehl and his running mate, Leah Allen of Danvers, with about 16% of the precincts reporting.
“I’m here tonight because of the people of this state who talked to me about their lives and their dreams, what they want, and what they need,” Healey told supporters at the Fairmont Copley Plaza hotel Tuesday night. “To those who voted for me, and those who didn’t, I want you to know I’ll be a governor for everyone.”
Healey and Driscoll both thanked their family, friends and supporters and reminded them that the duo will break through Beacon Hill’s traditional glass-ceiling with the first, all-female gubernatorial administration.
“Hey Massachusetts, tonight we made history,” Driscoll told the crowd to a roar of applause. “Actually, we made herstory!”
The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. but Diehl’s campaign didn’t immediately accept the outcome of the election.
“The people of the commonwealth have spoken, I respect their choice,” Diehl later told supporters who gathered at Boston Harbor Hotel, after conceding the race. “Despite the outcome I’m proud of the race we ran and highlighted issues that are important to people across the entire state.”
Turnout in Tuesday’s election was expected to be lackluster, with officials estimating less than half of the state’s 4.8 million registered voters would cast ballots before the polls closed. The exact turnout won’t be known for days.
More than 1 million voters cast their votes ahead of Tuesday by mail and during a two week-long early voting period that wrapped up on Friday.
Libertarian candidate Kevin Reed and his running-mate for lieutenant governor, Peter Everett, were also on Tuesday’s ballot.
Healey and Driscoll will replace two-term Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who weren’t seeking another term.
They will also shift control of the governor’s corner office back to Democrats for the first time in eight years.
Healey, who has been attorney general since 2015, ran an upbeat and well-funded campaign that focused mostly on improving the state’s affordability, upholding abortion protections and expanding employment opportunities.
Diehl, a former state representative, and his running-mate Leah Allen, of Danvers, ran on a “personal liberties” platform that focused on opposition to COVID-19 mandates, expanding school choice, and setting limits on abortions. He also called for cutting taxes and lowering energy costs.
His candidacy was backed by former President Donald Trump, who said the Whitman Republican would govern the state “with an iron fist” if elected.
Healey called Diehl too “extreme” for deep-blue Massachusetts and highlighted his support for Trump’s unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Diehl criticized Healey as a “radical leftist” whose policies will drive up energy costs and taxes in the state, while taking away parental rights.
But Diehl’s also campaign struggled from a lack of fundraising, which prevented him from spending much on TV and radio advertising.
In contrast, Healey had a sizable campaign war chest that allowed her to dominate the airwaves throughout much of the gubernatorial race.
Polls had consistently shown Healey with a double digit lead over her Republican rival, including among the “unenrolled” or independent voters who make up more than 60% of the state’s electorate.
In other statewide races, Democrat Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor, defeated Republican Jay McMahon, a Bourne lawyer, in the race to replace Healey as the state’s attorney general. She will become the state’s first Black attorney general.
Incumbent Secretary of State William Galvin, a Democrat, deflected a challenge from Republican nominee Rayla Campbell and Green-Rainbow candidate Juan Sanchez to win a historic eighth term, making him one of the longest-serving secretaries of state in the nation.
In the state auditor’s race, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, appeared poised to edge out Republican Anthony Amore of Winchester and three independent candidates to replace Democrat Suzanne Bump, who isn’t seeking a fourth term.
And incumbent Treasurer Deb Goldberg easily fended off a challenge from Libertarian candidate Cristina Crawford to win another term as the state’s top financial watchdog.
Despite her loss, Crawford received more than the 3% of the vote needed to restore the Libertarian Party’s status as a major political party ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
