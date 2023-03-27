BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey is pushing to create a new cabinet-level housing office to channel more money and resources into increasing the state's housing stock and driving down prices that put homes out of reach for many buyers.
On Monday, Healey testified in support of her proposal — filed as part of her $55.5 billion budget for the next fiscal year — to create a new cabinet-level office specifically for housing by reorganizing the executive branch. The move requires legislative approval of a so-called Article 87 request.
Healey told members of the Legislature's Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight that the proposed state Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities would centralize her administration's efforts to build more housing.
"It will help us to revitalize and create new neighborhoods where young families, workers and an aging population can live work and thrive," she said in remarks. "This is just a start, but an important start."
Healey said the lack of housing options is preventing families from moving to the state while hurting its competitiveness and stunting post-pandemic economic growth.
"It has a direct impact on our ability to attract and retain businesses, it's limiting our economic growth and prosperity and contributed to a rise in homelessness and housing insecurity in real and profound ways," she told the committee. "We need to meet the urgency of this moment."
The state's housing policies are now handled by the Department of Housing and Community Development, which is under the state's Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development. The shakeup, if approved, would split the two into separate offices with their own secretaries and commissioners.
Beacon Hill policymakers say there is an urgency to take aggressive steps to encourage more home building amid the shrinking inventory that is edging first-time buyers out of the market, where the median price for a single-family home hit $700,000 in February.
The crunch is also affecting the state’s economic growth, making it much harder to attract new families and companies, they say.
The Healey administration also plans to continue to push programs such as the Housing Choice Initiative, which provides incentives for communities that build more housing, and the MBTA Communities Law, which requires local governments to build more multifamily homes near public transit systems.
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Salem's former mayor, is expected to play a major role in shaping the new administration's response to the housing crisis.
Driscoll told the panel that the reorganization plan would bring the state and local governments together to work with the private sector on building more market rate, supportive and affordable housing.
"We're going to come at this crisis from every angle, and every community will have a role to play," Driscoll told the panel. "Because housing impacts all critical sectors of the commonwealth, from economic development, transportation and the climate to the health and well-being of our residents."
Several lawmakers on the oversight committee praised Healey and Driscoll for their reorganization plans and for focusing on housing affordability. The Healey administration hopes the proposal will approved as part of the budget before the new fiscal year begins July 1.
The shortage of housing in Massachusetts was also a focus of Healey's predecessor, Gov. Charlie Baker, who outlined ambitious plans to build at least 35,000 new housing units by 2025 before he stepped down from the governor's office in January.
Besides pumping more money and resources into housing programs, Baker also pushed through policy changes aimed at easing local zoning restrictions.
A 2021 law signed by Baker allows town governing bodies to change local zoning with a simple majority vote. A two-thirds vote was previously required.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
