BOSTON — Maura Healey was sworn into office as Massachusetts’ 73rd governor on Thursday, making history as the first woman and openly lesbian governor, and returning the chief executive’s office to Democratic hands for the first time in nearly a decade.
Healey took the oath inside the stately House of Representatives chamber before lawmakers, judges, clergy members, dignitaries and supporters who packed the room.
In her inaugural speech, Healey stressed the need for cooperation with the Democratic-controlled state Legislature to tackle myriad issues, from a problem-plagued public transit system and skyrocketing health care costs, to a housing shortage and the ongoing pinch of inflation on the state's taxpayers.
"We have untold wealth in Massachusetts. But record public revenue does little good when families can’t pay the rent, or buy a house, or heat their homes, or hire child care," she said. "Our country looks on Massachusetts as a gleaming example of liberty and equality and success. But too many states are beginning to pass us by."
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, a Democrat and former Salem mayor, who will serve as Healey's second-in-command, was also sworn into office.
"We are excited to get to work with our new cabinet, and with all of you to build on our current success; to bring people together toward an aligned vision for a commonwealth that works for and welcomes all," Driscoll said in remarks.
Healey, 51, has served as attorney general since 2015. She and Driscoll defeated Republican Geoff Diehl and his running-mate, Leah Allen of Danvers, in the Nov. 8 election. They replace outgoing Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who opted not to seek a third-term in office.
On Wednesday, Baker took the traditional "lone walk" out of the iron front gates of the Statehouse, marking the end of his eight years in office. Healey and Baker met briefly Wednesday night, exchanging traditional gifts before the outgoing governor departed.
Healey comes to governor's office as a nearly all-female slate of elected officials will take over the state's top constitutional offices, shaking up Beacon Hill's traditional male-dominated power structure.
Driscoll acknowledged the glass-ceiling shattering moment in her speech, ticking off a list of female leaders who she said "created a pathway" for them.
"You have my immense gratitude and great respect," Driscoll said. "Maura and I are honored to walk in the path you blazed."
One of the first challenges facing the Healey-Driscoll administration will dealing with a problem plagued MBTA system, which is struggling amid a series of incidents that led to a safety review and scathing federal report. She has also pledged to revive a tax relief plan that was scuttled during the previous legislative session.
Healey must also submit her first state budget proposal to the Legislature in the next few weeks, while filling positions in her new administration.
Healey highlighted some of her agenda, including the creation of a new Cabinet-level climate secretary position, identifying unused state-owned land and facilities that can be turned into rental housing or new homes, pushing for a new child tax credit, and expanding the state’s workforce to address a labor shortage.
She also talked about a plan to offer free community college to students over 25 who don’t have a degree, one day after Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, proposed a similar plan.
"What we’re talking about is an investment — and it’s the most precious kind because it’s an investment in our people," she said.
Among the dignitaries attending Healey's inauguration were John Kerry, former secretary of state and current special presidential envoy for climate, and former Massachusetts Govs. Michael Dukakis, Bill Weld and Deval Patrick.
Healey planned to wrap up the day’s festivities with an inaugural bash at the Boston's TD Garden that includes musical performances from Grammy award-winning singer Brandi Carlile, DJ Frenchy from Lynn, and the Boston Gay Men's Chorus.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.